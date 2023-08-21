Prime Video Cancels ‘A League of Their Own’ Despite Season 2 Renewal in the Midst of Writers Strikes

Unfortunately, it’s two strikes and your out for the Prime Video series “A League of Their Own.” After a critically acclaimed first season on the Amazon service, the adaption of the iconic 1992 movie of the same name was canceled, but the streamer announced that it would get a four-episode second season before wrapping up. However, it has been announced that those plans have changed and that Prime Video would not be moving forward with the abbreviated Season 2 after all.

Although the scripts for all four second-season episodes were completed before the work stoppages, the delays brought on by the dual Writers Guild of America and SAG/AFTRA strikes made it difficult for Amazon to move forward. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the strikes have made it practically impossible for the new episodes of both “A League of Their Own” and “The Peripheral” to be available until 2025. And since the streamer already has a full slate for that year, the decision was made to cancel both series, despite having both previously been picked up for new seasons.

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, “A League of Their Own’s” production company, Sony Pictures Television, is reportedly looking for a new home for Season 2 and potentially more. Like the fans of the show, series co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson was disappointed by the news and wasn’t afraid to say so.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Jacobson said, “To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullsh*t and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer [sic]. Not today.”

Starring Jacobson, Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, D’Arcy Carden, and more, “A League of Their Own” followed the creation of the Rockford Peaches, a professional women’s baseball team in 1943. When Carson Shaw’s (played by Jacobson) husband heads to war, she focuses her attention on playing professional baseball. The story also follows the hardships of Maxine Chapman, an African American woman who struggled to be taken seriously to be a part of the league. The series version of the story explored issues of sexuality and race that were not part of the original film’s story.