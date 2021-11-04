Qobuz Streaming App Debuts on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TV owners can now enjoy high-resolution music streaming from their TVs with the Qobuz app. Qobuz is a music streaming app featuring human-crafted playlists and exclusive content. As noted by the company, the new app has “a familiar and easy-to-use interface.”

The Qobuz app is now available to download on Samsung Smart TVs. For the month of November, it will be an Editor’s Choice in the Galaxy Store to give it more exposure.

At launch, the Qobuz app is only available in the service’s 18 markets, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

If you already have a Qobuz subscription, you can use the app’s QR code to log into your account to begin enjoying your playlists. New users who download the Samsung Smart TV app can get a free one-month trial of the service. After that, a subscription starts at $10.83 per month.

Maya Harris, Sr. Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for Samsung Electronics said, “Samsung is dedicated to redefining home entertainment and pushing the boundaries of what customers can expect from Smart TVs. The launch of Qobuz on Samsung Smart TVs illustrates how dynamic the smart TV experience has become, both as a single platform as well as a hub for the entire connected home.”

Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO of Qobuz, said, “Smart TV apps are frequently requested by our subscribers so it only makes sense to develop for the biggest first. It’s exciting to know that our service will get in front of so many music fans and all the potential customers in the Samsung ecosystem.”

At this point, the Qobuz app is only available on Samsung Smart TVs, but it could be added to other operating systems, such as LG’s webOS and Android TV, in the future. Qobuz has not revealed its plans for future launches on other devices.