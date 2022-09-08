Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96 — How to Stream the Best Movies and Shows About Her Life
After a remarkable life, Queen Elizabeth II died today. Much has been written about her life and legacy. But her impact on entertainment is also notable. The Royal Family has been a subject of fascination for much of the world, and many actresses have tackled the challenge of portraying the famously mannered monarch.
If you’d like to remember the Queen in her fictional form, we’ve compiled a list of her most notable appearances across the past several decades.
The CrownNovember 4, 2016
The gripping, decades-spanning inside story of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Ministers who shaped Britain’s post-war destiny.
The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown.
The QueenSeptember 15, 2006
The Queen is an intimate behind the scenes glimpse at the interaction between HM Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair during their struggle, following the death of Diana, to reach a compromise between what was a private tragedy for the Royal family and the public’s demand for an overt display of mourning.
The Queen's CorgiFebruary 13, 2019
Since his arrival at Buckingham palace, Rex lives a life of luxury. Top dog, he has superseded his three fellow Corgis in Her Majesty’s heart. His arrogance can be quite irritating. When he causes a diplomatic incident during an official dinner with the President of the United States, he falls into disgrace. Betrayed by one of his peers, Rex becomes a stray dog in the streets of London. How can he redeem himself? In love, he will find the resources to surpass himself in the face of great danger…
SpencerNovember 4, 2021
During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.
The King's SpeechNovember 26, 2010
The King’s Speech tells the story of the man who became King George VI, the father of Queen Elizabeth II. After his brother abdicates, George (‘Bertie’) reluctantly assumes the throne. Plagued by a dreaded stutter and considered unfit to be king, Bertie engages the help of an unorthodox speech therapist named Lionel Logue. Through a set of unexpected techniques, and as a result of an unlikely friendship, Bertie is able to find his voice and boldly lead the country into war.
Bertie and ElizabethJuly 7, 2002
The duke of York, nicknamed Bertie, was born as royal ‘spare heir’, younger brother to the prince of Wales, and thus expected to spend a relatively private life with his Scottish wife Elisabeth Bowes-Lyon and their daughters, in the shadow of their reigning father, George V, and next that of his elder brother who succeeded to the British throne as Edward VIII. However Edward decides to put his love for a divorced American, Wallis Simpson, above dynastic duty, and ends up abdicating the throne, which now falls to Bertie, who reigns as George VI.
Her MajestyOctober 6, 2001
Her Majesty is a coming-of-age film about a young girl who realizes her lifelong dream when Queen Elizabeth II comes to visit her small hometown.
Whatever Love MeansDecember 5, 2005
Strap in for a rollercoaster ride through the emotional worlds of love and royalty in an original WE Channel movie exploring the enduring, 30-year romance shared between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. Decades before the fairy tale wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana, the young prince and his longtime sweetheart found their growing love tragically clipped by the many demands of royalty and the sometimes rough waters of romance. Though he had previously exchanged vows with the glamorous Diana, Prince Charles never truly forgot about Parker-Bowles, and in this film Anglophiles and royalty scholars alike will finally learn the truth behind one of the highest profile romances in modern history.
Princess in LoveJanuary 1, 1996
The relationship that blossomed between Diana, Princess of Wales, and Captain James Hewitt. Based on Hewitt’s book.
7 Days in HellJuly 11, 2015
A fictional documentary-style expose on the rivalry between two tennis stars who battled it out in a 1999 match that lasted seven days.
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!December 2, 1988
When the incompetent Lieutenant Frank Drebin seeks the ruthless killer of his partner, he stumbles upon an attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II.