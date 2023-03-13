QVC, HSN to Launch New Networks on Redbox’s Free Streaming Platform

QVC and HSN are expanding their reign of video shopping dominance to include Redbox’s FAST platform. QVC and HSN will offer Redbox’s audience approximately 40 hours per day of live “vCommerce” (video commerce) programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebs and personalities from both networks, including QVC’s “In the Kitchen with David,” and HSN’s “Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic.”

“As we continue to build our FAST service, we want to offer a variety of programming for everyone,” said Phil Oppenheim, chief content officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Redbox’s parent company. “QVC and HSN are strong brands that consumers love to engage with and watch for hours. We’re excited to launch their channels today.”

QVC and HSN have not just put a name to televised shopping networks, but along with parent company Qurate Retail Group, they have built an entire empire on them by revolutionizing the way viewers interact with their broadcasts. Long gone are the days of “experts” droning over jewelry and other material goods while you flip through the channels. QVC and HSN instead promote personalities and celebrities to host a lifestyle show that just so happens to sell the products they’re wearing and discussing.

It also helps that technology has gotten far more advanced since the days of dialing in and waiting on hold to buy products. While you can still do that, you can also tap on your screens to order the item without leaving the broadcast. That’s the extra level of accessibility that QVC+ and HSN+ bring to consumers — by watching on the platforms - viewers are also engaging with their fully-shoppable apps and websites through commerce platforms. No doubt it’ll be easy for viewers watching on Redbox to purchase the items they’re seeing live as well.

“Redbox Free Live TV now has two unique livestream shopping experiences – QVC and HSN – each with its own celebrities, hosts, product offerings and on-air style,” Qurate SVP David Apostolico said. “This provides yet another way for new and existing customers to conveniently access our engaging vCommerce content.”

QVC and HSN will appear in the “Travel and Lifestyle” collection alongside about a dozen other channels on Redbox Free Live TV. They will also be highlighted initially in the “Featured” collection at the top of the home page. You can start watching both channels today on the Redbox website, or through the Redbox app.