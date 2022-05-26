 Skip to Content
Ray Liotta Dies at 67 - How to Stream His Best Movies Including ‘Goodfellas’

Ben Bowman

“As far back as I could remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” From the moment Ray Liotta said those words at the start of “GoodFellas,” the audience goes for a cinematic ride that has often been mimicked but rarely surpassed. Liotta’s character narrates that 1990 Martin Scorsese masterpiece, and it’s the first role that springs to mind when we remember the late actor. Liotta died today at the age of 67.

The Best of Ray Liotta

  • GoodFellas

    September 12, 1990

    The true story of Henry Hill, a half-Irish, half-Sicilian Brooklyn kid who is adopted by neighbourhood gangsters at an early age and climbs the ranks of a Mafia family under the guidance of Jimmy Conway.

  • Field of Dreams

    April 21, 1989

    Ray Kinsella is an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice telling him to turn his cornfield into a baseball diamond. He does, but the voice’s directions don’t stop — even after the spirits of deceased ballplayers turn up to play.

    Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson in this father-and-son classic.

  • Something Wild

    November 7, 1986

    A free-spirited woman “kidnaps” a yuppie for a weekend of adventure. But the fun quickly takes a dangerous turn when her ex-con husband shows up.

    Liotta received critical acclaim and several award nominations for this role.

  • Narc

    January 14, 2002

    When the trail goes cold on a murder investigation of a policeman, an undercover narcotics officer is lured back to the force to help solve the case.

    His role in this film yielded him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

  • Cop Land

    August 15, 1997

    Freddy Heflin is the sheriff of a place everyone calls “Cop Land” — a small and seemingly peaceful town populated by the big city police officers he’s long admired. Yet something ugly is taking place behind the town’s peaceful facade. And when Freddy uncovers a massive, deadly conspiracy among these local residents, he is forced to take action and make a dangerous choice between protecting his idols and upholding the law.

  • Unlawful Entry

    June 26, 1992

    After a break-in at their house, a couple gets help from one of the cops that answered their call. He helps them install the security system, and begins dropping by on short notice and unofficial patrol, and spends a lot of time discussing the couple’s problems with the wife. The husband begins wondering if they’re getting too much help.

  • The Many Saints of Newark

    September 22, 2021

    Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark, N.J., history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters start to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, whose influence over his nephew will help shape the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss, Tony Soprano.

  • Marriage Story

    September 28, 2019

    A stage director and an actress struggle through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal extremes.

  • No Sudden Move

    June 24, 2021

    A group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what’s really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.

  • Hannibal

    February 8, 2001

    After having successfully eluded the authorities for years, Hannibal peacefully lives in Italy in disguise as an art scholar. Trouble strikes again when he’s discovered leaving a deserving few dead in the process. He returns to America to make contact with now disgraced Agent Clarice Starling, who is suffering the wrath of a malicious FBI rival as well as the media.

  • Blow

    April 4, 2001

    A boy named George Jung grows up in a struggling family in the 1950’s. His mother nags at her husband as he is trying to make a living for the family. It is finally revealed that George’s father cannot make a living and the family goes bankrupt. George does not want the same thing to happen to him, and his friend Tuna, in the 1960’s, suggests that he deal marijuana. He is a big hit in California in the 1960’s, yet he goes to jail, where he finds out about the wonders of cocaine. As a result, when released, he gets rich by bringing cocaine to America. However, he soon pays the price.

  • Corrina, Corrina

    August 12, 1994

    When Manny Singer’s wife dies, his young daughter Molly becomes mute and withdrawn. To help cope with looking after Molly, he hires sassy housekeeper Corrina Washington, who coaxes Molly out of her shell and shows father and daughter a whole new way of life. Manny and Corrina’s friendship delights Molly and enrages the other townspeople.

  • Heartbreakers

    March 23, 2001

    Max and Page are a brilliant mother/daughter con team who have their grift down to a fine science. Max targets wealthy, willing men and marries them. Page then seduces them, and Max catches her husband in the act. Then it’s off to palimony city and the next easy mark.

  • Muppets Most Wanted

    March 20, 2014

    While on a grand world tour, The Muppets find themselves wrapped into an European jewel-heist caper headed by a Kermit the Frog look-alike and his dastardly sidekick.

