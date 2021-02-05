‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ is Now Available For Pre-Order, Included At No Extra Charge on June 4th

Late last year, Disney announced they will be releasing their film “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Disney+ the same day it hits theaters. The film is slated for debut in March 4th, 2021, but you can Pre-Order Now. Like Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney Plus Premier Access for $29.99.

How to Pre-Order Raya & The Last Dragon

When Will Raya and the Last Dragon Be Included with Disney+?

Disney also revealed that Raya and the Last Dragon will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on June 4th. The move would make it one of the few major films that have gone from a theatrical bow to streaming so expeditiously, with only three months between the releases dates.

Unlike other films that have recently debuted on the platform such as “Soul”, Beyonce’s “Black is King” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” is not included with the regular Disney+ subscription. Instead, like “Mulan”, “Raya and the Last Dragon” is being offered as Disney+ Premier Access, priced at $29.99.

On What Devices Can I Buy Raya and the Last Dragon?

You can purchase Raya and the Last Dragon using Disney+ Premier Access on disneyplus.com and in the Disney+ app on select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku.

On What Devices Can I Stream Raya and the Last Dragon?

You can stream “Raya and the Last Dragon” on a wide variety of streaming players, smart TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and tablets such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, VIZIO Smart TVs, LG Smart TV, and more.

Raya and the Last Dragon March 4, 2021 Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

How Many Times Can I Stream Raya and the Last Dragon?

When you purchase Raya and the Last Dragon using Disney+ Premier Access, you can stream it as many times as you like, as long as your remain a Disney+ subscriber. This is different from other PVOD releases which were generally only available for a 48-hour rental.

Is Raya and the Last Dragon Available in 4K?

On most streaming players, you can stream “Raya and the Last Dragon” in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

Can You Watch Raya and the Last Dragon Offline?

Just like the rest of the Disney+ catalog, you can download and stream Raya and the Last Dragon on all your linked devices.