Redbox Expands Perks Program to Digital Rental Service; New Users Get a Free Movie Rental Just for Signing Up

If you like renting films from Redbox but don’t have quick, convenient access to one of its 29,000 kiosks around the United States, this news is for you. Redbox has announced that it is expanding the Redbox Perks loyalty program to its transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platform.

Redbox Perks allows users to accrue points every time they rent a movie from the service. Customers get 300 points if they make a rental/purchase under $10, and 500 points if they go over $10. The rewards kick in at 1,000 points, which grants a user $1 off their digital rental, and grow more valuable as more points are saved. New sign-ups to the program will receive a free disc rental from a kiosk, or $2 off their digital rental just for signing up.

“This expansion of our Perks program gives our customers even more opportunities to redeem for their next rental,” said Maura Gray, SVP of marketing for Redbox’s parent company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We have consistently heard from our members their eagerness to engage more with Redbox and enjoy the ability to redeem points physically and digitally. We’re thrilled to provide our customers more value and reward them even more for watching movies with us.”

The Redbox streaming app is free to download and allows users to rent blockbuster movies right from the comforts of home, sometimes while the film is still in theaters. In addition to digital rentals and purchases, the Redbox app allows users to watch dozens of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels through its interface.

The expansion of the Perks loyalty program is an indication that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) is trying to get creative in its attempts to bring in more users. The company had a rough second quarter financially, and analysts believe its acquisition of Redbox last year has been tougher on the company than it was originally forecast to be.

Users likely don’t have to fear that Redbox kiosks will start disappearing from grocery and convenience stores in their neighborhood any time soon. But the company clearly wants to start driving more customers to its digital rental platform, where they’ll now be able to build up points toward free movie rentals and purchases thanks to the expansion of the Redbox Perks program.