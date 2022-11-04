Redbox Free Live TV Adds 8 New Channels, Surpassing 150 Total

The amount of free ad-supported TV (FAST) services seems to be increasing every day. More providers than ever before are monetizing their content via free streaming channels that bring in advertising revenue, and even companies like Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which now owns Redbox, are getting into the game.

The company has announced it is adding eight new channels to its FAST service, called Redbox Free Live TV. The new channels increase Redbox Free Live TV’s overall offerings to more than 150 in total. The new channels include:

“ The Biggest Loser ” – The hit NBC series comes to Redbox streaming. The show features 14 overweight contestants who will endure intense workouts and dieting with the goal of becoming The Biggest Loser.

“ Cowboy Way ” – From artisans who’ve mastered their craft to everyday ranchers out to prove they’re the best of the best, the Cowboy Way channel features a curated lineup that highlights the lives of those fueled with unwavering grit—America’s tried-and-true cowboys.

“ Deal or No Deal ” – The ground-breaking hit game show hosted by Howie Mandel, where contestants play and deal for a top cash prize in a contest of nerves, luck, and raw intuition. Keep your eyes peeled for a pre-royalty Meghan Markle, occasionally appearing with briefcase #24.

“ Fear Factor ” – Fear Factor is the ultimate adrenaline rush, a true test of stamina and guile for those willing to put their body and soul on the line for $50,000. It’s not a show for the faint-hearted; participants must confront their most primal fears, try to remain calm, and tap into their inner strength to perform some of the most daring and stomach-churning challenges ever. This was Joe Rogan’s show after “NewsRadio” and before his podcast empire.

“ Paranormal Files ” – Be prepared to encounter the paranormal world! The Paranormal Files Channel goes beyond reality into the supernatural and secret worlds of UFOs, aliens, hauntings, witches, zombies, vampires, conspiracies, the occult and other extraordinary phenomena.

“ True Crime Now” – ​​From global documentary streamer MagellanTV, True Crime Now features a unique collection of more than 1,000 true-crime documentary films and series, with thrilling new content added weekly. True Crime Now’s robust catalog explores everything from notorious serial killers and cult leaders to the worlds of criminal psychology, organized crime, the paranormal and more.

“Wipeout Xtra” – The home of physical and exciting game shows, where viewers can witness unexpected challenges.

“We have been aggressively adding channels to our Redbox Free Live TV service and expect to accelerate that further in the coming months,” said Adam Mosam, chief digital officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The addition of these addictive evergreen channels combined with hundreds of hours of newly added genre content adds tremendous value to our growing FAST offering.”

Redbox was first acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in May of 2022. Since then, the company has made great strides in its evolution towards being a low-cost streaming platform. In addition to the increase in its FAST offerings, Redbox now offers a “value menu” of movies available for rent between $0 and $2.