Report: 64% of Scripted Streaming Originals Come from Established IP

Have you lamented recently that everything on TV feels like a remake these days? If so, you have cause to grumble. That’s according to a new survey from Ampere Analysis, which found that 64% of original scripted shows on U.S. subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming services in the first half of 2022 came from pre-existing intellectual properties (IPs).

Apple TV+ led the way with 53% of its original scripted shows coming from established IP while Netflix had the lowest share at 32%. Despite the perception that the platform sometimes leans too heavily on its Marvel and Star Wars franchises, Disney+ came in at just 35% of its content coming from well-worn IP. That number is down from 60% in 2020, the service’s first full year of operation.

If streaming users are looking to find something they’ve truly never seen before, they would do well to look to unscripted shows for originality. discovery+ leads the way there, and thanks to its large slate of unscripted original series its share of IP-based titles is only 19%.

Why such a heavy focus on shows with established IPs? For one, the drive to make shows that audiences are already somewhat familiar with reflects the mature and competitive nature of the U.S. streaming market. Despite complaints of unoriginality, audiences are more likely to watch shows spun off or adapted from a title that they already know. The competition for eyes has become fiercer than ever, and streamers will take any edge they can get.

“An increasingly competitive streaming landscape has been pushing Originals center stage in SVOD content strategies, and the leading players have been ramping up their investment in commissions,” Ampere analyst Cyrine Amor said. “As a result, investment in original content has grown from a quarter of their total content spend in 2019 to over half this year.

With such significant budgets available but also at stake, leading global streamers are increasingly turning to pre-existing IP and recognizable franchises and brands to attract and retain subscribers, and reduce the risk associated with commissioning Originals. Drawing on pre-existing IP capitalizes on established and successful content and is more likely to attract subscriber attention and positive reception than new brand content.”

The trend may continue, as well. With streamers like Paramount+ expected to reduce their content budgets in the coming years, users may see more spin-offs and sequel series crop up on those services. After all, it’s much cheaper to develop a show based on a property that a streamer already owns than it is to seek new franchises or develop true original shows from scratch. It also helps promote the related content already on the service, raising the value of the subscription.

Streaming audiences may clamor for originality, but internal research at media companies shows that series based on established IP are what consumers want. These types of shows may become even more ubiquitous as streaming platforms continue to look for any advantage that they can find in order to stand out in a crowded market.