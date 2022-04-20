Report: Disney+ 30% More Valuable than Average Streamer Thanks to Genre Programming

In Fandom’s recently released 2022 “State of Streaming” report, data indicates that Disney+ is 30% more valuable than other services because of its focus on genre fans and programming. The study, which began in January, gauged the habits of 5,500 global users of Fandom’s wiki pages.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

The study also showed that genre was a big factor in determining whether subscribing to a service was worth the investment. The top genres that customers are looking for from streaming services were reportedly kids and family, comedy, drama, and documentaries. For 62% of users included in the report, having a specific genre of entertainment was the main trait for which streaming service they chose. With Disney+’s focus on Star Wars and Marvel’s content, the streamer led in this metric and it was a big reason why it was estimated to be 30% more valuable than the average streaming service.

The report also found that the average consumer pays for five streaming services with an average cost of $7.46 per month. Subscribers reported that the most common reason to cancel a subscription is due to the cost, with 61% of subscribers calling the services too pricey. However, 73% of subscribers said that they could justify the cost if the streaming service also included exclusive behind-the-scenes content or even one-of-a-kind merchandise for subscribers.

This was not the only unique incentive package that the survey indicated that customers would be interested in. The study found that food plays a larger role in choosing a streaming service than anyone would have expected with 45% of respondents stating that a package deal with a food delivery service would help them choose a streamer.

The report also looked at theatrical runs and found that while 80% of customers said that they are comfortable returning to the theater, 74% stated that they would prefer to wait for films to come to a streaming service if there is no additional charge to watch them.

While the improved sound a video quality of home viewing still hasn’t caught up with an IMAX or Dolby in-theater experience, there is one thing that seeing a movie in the cinema can’t provide. A whopping 82% of people claim that they prefer to watch movies at home so that they can use the pause button as they see fit.

In conclusion, the report issued three suggested “rules” for streamers and studios: “lean into genre strengths,” “rethink the in-theater experience to differentiate from growing at-home viewing trends,” and “super-serve consumers beyond the screen.”