Report: FCC Examines 2 New Google Devices — Android TV and Remote

The FCC received applications today for two new Google devices: a first-party Android TV and its remote.

The agency has to approve the models, know as GZRNL and G9N9N, respectively, reports 9to5Google.

The former, described as an “interactive media streaming device,” is probably Google’s Android TV dongle, a successor to the Chromecast Ultra, 9to5Google noted. It supports WiFi and Bluetooth.

Code named Sabrina, the new Google Android TV dongle is expected to launch under the Google Nest brand.

The G9N9N is described as a “wireless device,” which may suggest a matching remote to accompany the TV dongle.

XDA Developers forum shared images of likely “renders” in June.

Google’s third-generation Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra are available in black and white. The proposed new dongle may be available in “black, white, and a new light pink color.” Also unknown is if the device will include a Netflix and Amazon button.

Both devices are “Made in Thailand,” part of Google’s effort to expand its supply chain.