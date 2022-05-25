Report: NFL to Launch Streaming Service with Live Games this Summer

Despite the proliferation of channels and streaming services, nothing consolidates viewers’ attention quite like the NFL, and it sounds like the league is looking to further capitalize on its place in America’s consciousness.

Ben Fischer from the Sports Business Journal reports that the league is planning to move forward with plans to launch its own streamer after rumors first circulated about the possibility earlier this year.

As of now, the service — which will be called NFL Plus — will cost about $5 per month, although that could change according to Fischer’s sources, and will center around the mobile streaming rights for live games. Previously fans could watch games on their phones and tablets for free via Yahoo Sports, the NFL app, and various cell phone carriers, but those deals have all expired allowing the league to move forward with its own streaming option.

The expectation is that the service will launch in July and in addition to live games will include additional content, potentially even the radio broadcasts of games, podcasts, team-created content, and more. This news comes from the NFL owners’ meetings currently happening in Arizona and while the league is contemplating a sale of their NFL Media division along with the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket.

The new streamer could be a part of those deals. Amazon and Apple have long been rumored to be the most likely destinations for Sunday Ticket, with some believing that a deal with the latter has already been decided. While adding the NFL’s out-of-market package would be a major boon for Apple TV+, the company has also reportedly expressed interest in all of the league's available rights which would include ownership of the NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL RedZone, and now potentially NFL Plus as well.