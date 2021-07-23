New Report Says 90 Percent of North American Homes Will Own A Smart TV by 2024

Smart TVs are projected to become a lot more popular in the near future.

According to data provided by Strategy Analytics, a predictive analysis firm based in Newton, MA, smart TV penetration into North American households will meet and surpass 90 percent by 2024. Globally, 51 percent of homes will own a smart TV by 2026. The report notes that government-issued stimulus checks in North America drove the increase in smart TV purchases, as now most individuals were forced to spend much more time at home.

“Smart TV is a standard fit feature of most flat-panel TVs sold today and so smart TV household penetration will inevitably continue to grow as consumers replace old sets with new modern smart-enabled versions,” said Edouard Bouffenie, senior analyst, connected home devices, for Strategy Analytics. “As smart functionality is no longer a point of differentiation but has become a check box necessity,” the report says, “smart TV manufacturers have had to make a choice between maintaining their own software and application ecosystems or licensing a software platform from a third-party partner.”

The report cites Samsung as the top shipper of smart TVs, followed by TCL, a relative newcomer in the smart TV industry (when compared to its contemporaries, anyway) to rank second for the first time ever, surpassing LG. Mirroring the production results, Samsung’s Tizen OS was the most abundant OS, followed by Android TV and Roku TV.

While Samsung created its own operating system for use in its smart TVs, TCL often partners with Roku to serve as its OS. This can also be seen with other TV manufacturers using Android TV OS to power their TVs. If you’re interested in taking the plunge and buying a smart TV, check out The Streamable’s guide on cord-cutting and find out which smart TV OS is best for you and your family.

“Smart TV usage is growing and is on a path towards becoming the preferred platform for accessing online video content,” added David Watkins, VP, media and intelligent home practice. “However, the current connected TV landscape in the home is incredibly complex and consumers may have multiple devices in multiple configurations to choose from. Factor in different viewing habits amongst different members of the household and it’s clear that TV streaming platform providers face a significant challenge in driving engagement and ensuring that TV viewers remain on their platform and do not switch to another source. Smart TV OS providers must look to influence the TV viewer’s journey through improved content discovery capabilities, advanced analytics and advertising platforms, and the development of an intuitive and user-friendly UI.”