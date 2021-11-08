 Skip to Content
Revolt Debuts New Streaming App with Exclusive Content, Free Ad-supported Channel

Aubrey Meister

Sean Combs’ media company, Revolt, has delivered breaking news, trending content, and more, with a focus on Black culture and hip-hop. Now, the company has launched a streaming app, to reach even more viewers. With the launch of the new app, users will be able to access exclusive series, bonus content, live-streamed events, extended editions of series, and other programming that can’t be found anywhere else.

The company currently has a linear TV channel, but this is the first time that viewers will be able to tune in via an app. Since the network launched in 2013, it has reached over 55 million homes.

On the app, audiences can enjoy a broad selection of content. You can find exclusive, extended versions of “Drink Champs,” “Big Facts,” #Respectfully Justin,” and “Assets Over Liabilities.” Series including “Drip Report feat. Weavahman Jim,” “One Week Notice,” and “Sneakin’ in with Druski” are also available to stream. If you’re a fan of “Revolt Black News,” “Kingdom Culture With T.D. Jakes,” and “Love & Respect With Killer Mike,” you can stream bonus content and full episode previews.

Within the app, users can also enjoy a 24-hour free, ad-supported channel, Revolt Mixtape. On Revolt Mixtape, you can watch originals, as well as licensed content. Revolt’s “State of the Culture,” “Funny AF,” and “The Fat Joe Show” can be found on Revolt Mixtape as well.

“The Revolt App allows us to deliver a 24-hour premium content experience to a global audience anywhere in the world, on any device,” CEO Detavio Samuels said in a statement. “We remain focused on building a truly cross-platform ecosystem that expands our footprint and engages our audience wherever they are.”

Beginning November 22, Revolt’s new app will allow users to stream exclusive content and panels from the annual Revolt x AT&T Summit in Atlanta.

At launch, you can download the Revolt app on Apple iOS for mobile, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. An Android mobile version of the app will become available in the coming weeks.

