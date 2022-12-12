Ring of Honor Relaunching HonorClub Wrestling Streaming Service; Featuring Live Matches, PPV Events, More

Ring of Honor (ROH), a beloved formerly independent professional wrestling promotion, is re-launching its streaming service. The company, which was acquired by owned by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) earlier this year, is calling its rebranded service “HonorClub,” and its introduction will coincide with the shuttering of Ring of Honor’s current streaming service “Ringside.”

The new service will offer live streams of Ring of Honor matches, pay-per-view events (PPV), and an on-demand library containing historic events, compilations, interviews, and more. Live events will also be made available in the on-demand catalog once they have completed their initial airing.

There are several subscription options available for HonorClub. Users can purchase a Standard Membership for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. This subscription includes a 50% discount on all PPV events offered on HonorClub. But for ultimate wrestling fans, the service also offers an Annual VIP Membership for $119.99, which includes free access to all PPV events.

Users who are currently subscribed to Ringside will see their membership roll over to the new service until their subscription term expires. They will then be prompted to sign up for the new HonorClub service. HonorClub memberships also include exclusive access to all ROH event ticket pre-sales and 15% off all ROH-branded products in the ROH Pro Shop, in addition to any other discounts or sales.

At its initial launch, the service will be available via web browsers on desktop computers and personal devices. Ring of Honor will soon offer a Beta version of a dedicated streaming app to select fans, in anticipation of being able to offer the app more widely soon.

After the purchase of ROH earlier this year, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the company — which airs its matches on TNT — is planning to keep ROH a separate entity instead of absorbing all of its performers and content. AEW will use ROH as a developmental system for new talent, according to the SBNation blog Cage Side Seats.

It is noteworthy that ROH wrestling is deciding to launch its own streaming service. The company already has ties to Warner Bros. Discovery via TNT’s carriage deal with AEW, meaning a streaming deal to bring ROH to HBO Max or discovery+ was not unthinkable when AEW acquired ROH. But WBD is heavily focused on monetizing every aspect of its company, and adding content from a smaller wrestling promotion clearly does not fit into those plans.

Regardless of WBD’s involvement, wrestling fans now have a new way to stream live and on-demand content. The new HonorClub streaming service from ROH wrestling will soon be available to all users.