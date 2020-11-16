How to Stream Every Rocky Movie Online

Without a doubt one of the greatest sports movie series of all time, the Rocky franchise still holds up decades after the debut of the first installment back in 1976.

Whether it’s your first time watching Rocky, or you’re returning to the ring to reawaken your fighter spirit, simply click the title of each movie to see your options to watch the Rocky films in order.

Rocky Online Streaming Guide

When world heavyweight boxing champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) wants to give an unknown fighter a shot at the title as a publicity stunt, his handlers choose the unknown Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), an uneducated collector for a Philadelphia loan shark. With odds stacked heavily against him, Rocky teams up with trainer Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith) to make the most of this once in a lifetime break.

The story behind Rocky is just as inspiring as the film itself. Stallone wrote the movie, imagining himself as the star. Stallone was flat broke, and even had to sell his dog. But when studios offered to pay him for the script, he refused them if he wouldn’t be allowed to play the title character. The gamble paid off, and the original Rocky won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Editing. Stallone himself got Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Screenplay.

After Rocky goes the distance with champ Apollo Creed, both try to put the fight behind them and move on. Rocky has since settled down with Adrian (Talia Shire) but struggles to keep his life together outside the ring. When Creed seeks a rematch to restore his reputation, the “Master of Disaster” and the “Italian Stallion” clash in a brutal battle.

Now the world champion, Rocky Balboa is living in luxury, fighting only opponents who pose no threat to him in the ring - until Clubber Lang (Mr. T) challenges him to a bout. After taking a pounding from Lang, the humbled champ turns to former bitter rival Apollo Creed to prepare for a rematch with Lang.

Iron man Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a highly intimidating 6-foot-5, 261-pound Soviet athlete, makes a display of killing Apollo Creed in an exhibition match. Rocky travels to the heart of Russia to avenge his former opponent in 15 pile-driving rounds of retribution.

A lifetime of taking shots has ended Rocky’s career, and a crooked accountant has left him broke. Inspired by the memory of his trainer, however, Rocky finds glory in training an up-and-coming boxer. The film also co-stars Sylvester’s actual son, playing Sage, along with real-life boxer Tommy Morrison in the role of Tommy Gunn, a talented, raw boxer.

When he loses a highly publicized virtual boxing match to ex-champ Rocky Balboa, reigning heavyweight titleholder, Mason Dixon retaliates by challenging Rocky to a nationally televised, 10-round exhibition bout. To the surprise of his son and friends, Rocky agrees to come out of retirement and face an opponent who’s faster, stronger and 30 years younger.

The Rocky series reboots and thrills a new generation of audiences. Rocky serves as a trainer and mentor to Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late friend and former rival, Apollo Creed. Can Adonis overcome the demons that plagued his father and his new mentor?

Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight against an opponent with ties to his family’s past, Adonis Creed is up against the challenge of his life.