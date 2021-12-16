Roku Announces New Updates, 99-Cent Premium Channel Subscriptions

Before the new year arrives, Roku is adding several updates for users with the goal of enhancing and adding value to the streaming experience. Starting December 27 and ending January 1, there will be an immersive New Years’ experience called “Ring in 2022 with The Roku Channel,” which will give viewers exclusive product giveaways, unlocked content, daily trivia games, free music, and more.

How Do You Access the “Ring in 2022 with The Roku Channel” Experience?

Visit via the left-hand navigation menu on your Roku home screen

Or simply search for “New Year.”

Roku is letting you customize your Roku device with new Winter and New Year-themed wallpapers and screensavers that can be downloaded for free. They also have a built-in New Year’s Eve Countdown on your Roku device, which you can start at 11:55 PM or any time on Friday, December 31 if you want to surprise your kids.

From December 23 to January 1, The Roku Channel is giving discounts for over 15 premium subscription partners. Get SHOWTIME, STARZ, EPIX, AMC+, Acorn TV, BBC Select, BET+, FitFusion, Gaiam, Grokker, Hallmark Movies Now, Lifetime Movie Club, MarqueeTV, Noggin, Screenpix, This Old House, and UP Faith & Family for only 99 cents.

On The Roku Channel, they will have a special “Year in Streaming” where the Roku Recommends duo, Maria Menounos and Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins will present the best-of-the-best in streaming from 2021 including the Top 10 shows of the year and celebrity guests. There will be giveaways for six days straight with numerous different Roku prizes and a daily trivia game to test your streaming knowledge.