Roku Launches NFL Zone Content Hub Showing Fans Where They Can Watch Live Games, Highlights, More

It’s officially football season, and to help fans enjoy the 2023 NFL year to the very fullest, Roku is launching a brand new NFL-themed content hub it calls the “NFL Zone.” Fans can find the NFL Zone on the Roku home screen in the Sports menu, or via search.

The NFL Zone offers users one easy-to-find hub that shows them which streaming app or TV channel they can use watch live upcoming games. The Zone also features highlights from around the league, weekly matchup previews, and houses both the NFL app and the NFL free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel.

“Last year we introduced the Sports experience for our highly engaged sports audience, making it simpler for Roku users to watch sports programming,” said Gidon Katz, President, Consumer Experience, at Roku. “As we start the biggest sports season of the year, providing easy access to NFL games and content to our millions of users is a top priority for us. We look forward to fans immersing themselves within the NFL Zone and making it their destination to find NFL games.”

The NFL app that users can find within the new NFL Zone houses NFL+, the league’s streaming service that launched ahead of the 2022 season. Fans can use that service to stream live local and primetime games with their mobile device, and a new feature added in 2023 ensures users of the app’s Premium tier ($14.99 per month) can watch NFL RedZone every single Sunday.

“We are excited to partner with Roku to increase discoverability of NFL programming to football fans,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution. “With the launch of the NFL Zone, Roku users can easily find the games they want to watch, from one place. We are thrilled to provide our fans with an excellent option to follow their favorite teams all season long.”

The addition of the NFL Zone to the Roku interface is an expansion of the partnership between Roku and the league. In August, the Roku documentary “NFL Draft: The Pick is In” became the No. 1 Roku original documentary premiere. A second installment has been greenlit centered on the 2024 NFL Draft. The Roku Channel will also host live e-bike racing from the FIA Formula E Championship starting in 2024, showing Roku’s increasing commitment to live sports.