Roku Offering New Voice-Operated ‘Jeopardy!’ Game that Allows Users to Answer in the Form of a Question

Have you ever watched an episode of “Jeopardy!” and thought, “I could do that.” Most of us have, and now is the chance for fans to prove that they really could be successful at one of the top quiz shows of all time.

Volley, which uses AI to create voice-enabled games, has rolled out a new “Jeopardy!” game exclusively on Roku devices. Users can operate the game with their voice-powered remote, answering clues just like actual contestants on the show do. It’s a highly immersive experience, and it’s available to download now on all Roku devices.

“‘Jeopardy!’ has been an iconic quiz show for nearly six decades,” Sony Pictures Television EVP Suzanne Prete said. “Everyone already knows how to shout their responses at their TV screens. Volley’s voice AI technology enhances the gaming experience for fans of this beloved franchise, enabling them to engage in new, exciting ways.”

Users can play for free for one week, then they’ll have to subscribe to Volley for $9.99 per month if they want to keep going. The company says it has more voice-powered games coming soon, though it did not specify what titles those might be. Other CBS game shows like “The Price is Right” and “Wheel of Fortune” seem like definite possibilities, especially since promo images for the “Jeopardy!” game include a “Price is Right” option.

“Expanding to the Roku platform presents a massive opportunity to introduce more consumers to voice-enabled games that can be played alone or with family and friends,” Volley co-founder and CEO Max Child said. “The launch of our ‘Jeopardy!’ game on Roku is the first of many games we plan to release on this platform in the near future.”

Roku’s free streaming platform The Roku Channel did some expanding of its own this week. The Roku Channel is now available via the Google Play Store, bringing the service to Google TV-powered devices everywhere.