Rotten Tomatoes to Jump Into OTT Streaming Game with Live Channel for Roku, Others

Everyone’s favorite movie rankings website is expanding its reach to OTT streaming. A Rotten Tomatoes channel will deliver 100 hours of programming, including 10 originally produced shows. You’ll be able to access celebrity interviews, trailers, behind-the-scenes content, original series, and a video feed of the “Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong” podcast. This station will first debut on Roku but will come to NBCU’s Peacock, Comcast’s Xumo TV, and more over the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with fans through our new Rotten Tomatoes OTT channel,” Sandro Corsaro, Rotten Tomatoes’ svp and chief creative officer, said in a statement. “The channel will not only deliver an around-the-clock celebration of entertainment but continue our brand promise to help fans find what to watch, by delivering the best movie, TV, and streaming recommendations.”

The move makes sense as more companies look towards free, ad-supported streaming content. NBCU’s competitors ViacomCBS and Fox have Pluto TV and Tubi, respectively, in their arsenal, and both have been wildly successful for their parent companies. It makes sense for NBCU to bolster its AVOD streaming game beyond Peacock. And it makes even more sense to license a known brand like Rotten Tomatoes to create content. NBCUniversal owns ticket-selling site Fandango, which owns Rotten Tomatoes. RT also can potentially draw more users to its site, giving them more potential movie reviewers and increasing web traffic.

Love it or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes is a pivotal part of a movie viewer’s experience. Many look to the site to learn more about movies they’re watching or are interested in watching before pulling the trigger. Like all review sites, Rotten Tomatoes is subject to criticism, as movies are challenging to make and to reduce someone’s hard work and dedication to a number score can seem shallow. Rotten Tomatoes does its best to provide context in the form of critic and user reviews, as well as quick blurbs about the audiences’ general opinions — but many still just look at the number and make a decision based on that.

We can expect the Rotten Tomatoes channel on Roku, Peacock, and Xumo TV soon, but no exact date has been pegged just yet.