It takes more than a pandemic to silence Borat.

Amazon Studios has secured global rights to Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” reports Deadline.

The sequel was shot as soon as COVID-19 restrictions eased in various parts of the U.S. and abroad.

The movie will launch worldwide in 240 countries on Amazon Prime Video. The sequel is reportedly titled “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.”

Filming was dangerous, and sources told the trade Baron Cohen wore a bulletproof vest during some shooting.

He found success with the sometimes controversial “Borat,” which garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, and followed that satirical comedy with “Brüno.”

Baron Cohen, a Golden Globe winner, stars in the political drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which will be released Oct. 16 on Netflix.

A release date for the “Borat” sequel is scheduled on Prime Video before Election Day; it is expected Oct. 23.

“Borat” grossed $262 million worldwide for Fox, which is now part of Disney.