San Diego Comic-Con Goes Remote & Shows Off Plenty of Streaming Content

For those of you missing your annual Comic-Con fix, there’s no need to fear. The event is going virtual for the second year in a row and promises plenty of news in the world of entertainment.

The event technically starts on Wednesday afternoon, with a virtual panel showcasing the new film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins that will arrive in theaters on Friday, July 23. Then, some smaller panels (but still worth your time) will take place on Thursday, July 22 before SDCC officially gets underway on Friday.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins July 22, 2021 After saving the life of their heir apparent, tenacious loner Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage where he is taught the ways of the ninja warrior. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

You can check out the full Comic-Con schedule here, but this is what we’ll be looking forward to all weekend.

Friday, July 23

Paramount+ Peak Animation, featuring Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News

The cast of the Paramount+ kid’s series Star Trek: Prodigy will give fans their first look at the new show. Kate Mulgrew reprises her role of Captain Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager and will feature in the panel. Star Trek fans will also get to see a preview of the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The panel will conclude with a look at Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News.

Star Trek: Lower Decks August 6, 2020 The lives of the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe project is finally coming to Netflix! This panel will provide more insight into the background and future of the series.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation July 23, 2021 The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

HBO Max & Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Keeping the cartoons coming, HBO Max and Cartoon Network studios will show off the latest Adventure Time animated special.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands June 25, 2020 Finn and Jake are headed back to the Land of Ooo.

Crunchyroll Virtual Industry Panel

Crunchyroll will also be presenting at SDCC and will offer some insight as to what’s coming to their platform.

Saturday, July 24

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Animation: Looney Tunes Cartoons

HBO Max Returns on Saturday with more news from the Looney Tunes franchise. This panel will be moderated by the Looney Tunes voice and production cast and will discuss what’s next for Bugs, Daffy, and the rest of your favorite Tunes.

Looney Tunes Cartoons May 27, 2020 A series of short form cartoons starring the iconic and beloved Looney Tunes characters. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories.

Robert Kirkman @ Home

The Walking Dead and Invincible head Robert Kirkman answers an hour’s worth of fan questions. Could we hear about new Walking Dead or Invincible properties coming our way?

Invincible March 26, 2021 Mark Grayson is a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage.

Netflix Geeked: The Last Mercenary

Get yourself some JCVD this weekend as legendary action star Jean-Claude Van Damme and director David Charhon offer a peek inside the highly anticipated film, The Last Mercenary, set to premiere globally July 30 on Netflix.

The Last Mercenary July 30, 2021 A mysterious former secret service agent must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

The Walking Dead

The gang gets together one last time to discuss the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead. Kind of bittersweet, isn’t it?

The Walking Dead October 31, 2010 Sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes awakens from a coma to find a post-apocalyptic world dominated by flesh-eating zombies. He sets out to find his family and encounters many other survivors along the way.

Sunday, July 25

Dexter

Join award-winning star Michael C Hall, Clyde Phillips, Marcos Siega, and Dexter newcomer Julia Jones in a virtual panel discussion moderated by entertainment journalist and Dexter super fan Kristin Dos Santos. You’ll learn more about the series reboot and see a trailer of the upcoming season.

Dexter October 1, 2006 Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter pattern analyst for the Miami Metro Police also leads a secret life as a serial killer, hunting down criminals who have slipped through the cracks of justice.

Netflix Geeked: Army of Thieves

Army of Thieves, the upcoming prequel to Netflix’s Army of the Dead will have its own dedicated panel on Sunday. Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will be joined by director and star Matthias Schweighöfer plus star Nathalie Emmanuel to reveal the heist that started it all.