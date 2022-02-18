Save Up to $3,000 on Smart TVs for Presidents Day 2022

Ready for a bigger, better TV set? The best Presidents Day TV sales of 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars off on Smart TVs of every model, shape, size, and spec. From Samsung to LG, Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Android TV, there are some great markdowns that you can bring to your home sweet American home and stream your favorite series (“Peacemaker“ anyone?).

Keep scrolling for five of the best TV deals you can shop for ahead of the national holiday.

Save Up to $3,000

This is a exciting moment for Samsung’s premiere 8K TV from 2021. Originally priced at $9,000, it has dipped by $3,000 at the low price of $6,000 for the 85-inch. If you want the latest and greatest with all the bells and whistles, then this is the TV you’ve been looking for.

While this isn’t necessarily a Presidents Day sale, it’s still a steal. Currently $2,696.99 at Amazon (originally $3,497), this deal lets you save $800 on an 8K display. Which is great news for anyone that’s wanting to go big this year.

Save up to $630

Originally $2,600 at Walmart, this $1,999 TV saves you $600 and is about as affordable as you’ll get for 8K.

The 65-inch TV is the investment you want to go for this Presidents Day as it is almost $630 off. The retail price was $2,628 and now it is $1,998 at Walmart.

Save up to $230

Budget-friendly options are also available this President’s Day. Save $200 with a 75-inch Hisense 4K TV. This is the TV’s third-lowest ever price too! Now marked at $1,300, Amazon used to sell this for $1,500.

This $500 65” beast from Hisense is now $100 off. An absolute steal, this is ideal for a lot of budget types, especially those looking for a starter TV.