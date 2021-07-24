 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics Gymnastics

How to Watch Simone Biles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Online for Free

Ben Bowman

Simone Biles is one of the most extraordinary athletes in United States history, and she’s looking to add to her legend in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. The 4’8” 24-year-old gymnastics powerhouse has a chance to add six gold medals to her trophy case.

If you want to watch Simone Biles make history, you’ll need to choose whether you want to watch her live or on replay.

How to Watch Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Sunday, July 25-Tuesday, August 3
TV: Peacock and/or NBC
Stream: Watch with Peacock and/or 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

If you want to watch her compete live, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and you’ll have to wake up early. Some of her events will take place as early as 4 a.m. EST. Peacock no longer offers a free trial, so you will need to buy a subscription to see Biles compete live.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, Biles will feature prominently in NBC’s primetime programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Simone Biles Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Sunday, July 25 Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying LIVE 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Sunday, July 25 Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition Replay 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Gymnastics Team Final LIVE 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Tuesday, July 27 Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final Replay 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, July 29 Women’s Gymnastics All-Around LIVE 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Thursday, July 29 Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around Replay 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 1 Women’s Vault and Uneven Bars Finals LIVE 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Sunday, August 1 Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final Replay 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 1 Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final Replay 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Monday, August 2 Women’s Floor Exercise LIVE 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Monday, August 2 Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final Replay 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, August 3 Women’s Balance Beam LIVE 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Tuesday, August 3 Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final Replay 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream U.S. Gymnastics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NBC replays of Simone Biles’ events on using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Simone Biles debuts historic new move on balance beam

2020 Summer Olympics

