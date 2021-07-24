How to Watch Simone Biles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Online for Free

Simone Biles is one of the most extraordinary athletes in United States history, and she’s looking to add to her legend in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. The 4’8” 24-year-old gymnastics powerhouse has a chance to add six gold medals to her trophy case.

If you want to watch Simone Biles make history, you’ll need to choose whether you want to watch her live or on replay.

How to Watch Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Sunday, July 25-Tuesday, August 3

TV: Peacock and/or NBC

Stream: Watch with Peacock and/or 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

If you want to watch her compete live, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and you’ll have to wake up early. Some of her events will take place as early as 4 a.m. EST. Peacock no longer offers a free trial, so you will need to buy a subscription to see Biles compete live.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, Biles will feature prominently in NBC’s primetime programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Simone Biles Olympics TV Schedule

How to Stream U.S. Gymnastics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NBC replays of Simone Biles’ events on using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options