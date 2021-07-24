How to Watch Simone Biles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Online for Free
Simone Biles is one of the most extraordinary athletes in United States history, and she’s looking to add to her legend in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. The 4’8” 24-year-old gymnastics powerhouse has a chance to add six gold medals to her trophy case.
If you want to watch Simone Biles make history, you’ll need to choose whether you want to watch her live or on replay.
How to Watch Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics
When: Sunday, July 25-Tuesday, August 3
TV: Peacock and/or NBC
Stream: Watch with Peacock and/or 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
If you want to watch her compete live, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and you’ll have to wake up early. Some of her events will take place as early as 4 a.m. EST. Peacock no longer offers a free trial, so you will need to buy a subscription to see Biles compete live.
If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, Biles will feature prominently in NBC’s primetime programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
Simone Biles Olympics TV Schedule
|Day
|Event
|Live?
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Sunday, July 25
|Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying
|LIVE
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Sunday, July 25
|Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition
|Replay
|7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
|LIVE
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Tuesday, July 27
|Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Thursday, July 29
|Women’s Gymnastics All-Around
|LIVE
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Thursday, July 29
|Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Sunday, August 1
|Women’s Vault and Uneven Bars Finals
|LIVE
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Sunday, August 1
|Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final
|Replay
|9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Sunday, August 1
|Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final
|Replay
|11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Monday, August 2
|Women’s Floor Exercise
|LIVE
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Monday, August 2
|Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, August 3
|Women’s Balance Beam
|LIVE
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign Up
|Tuesday, August 3
|Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
How to Stream U.S. Gymnastics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NBC replays of Simone Biles’ events on using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Simone Biles debuts historic new move on balance beam
2020 Summer Olympics
- Archery
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Basketball 3x3
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe/Kayaking
- Cycling
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Field Hockey
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Judo
- Karate
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Soccer
- Softball
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Track & Field
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling