Sinclair, Dish Look to Continue Short-Term Renewals for Foreseeable Future

In a Q3 earnings call with investors, Sinclair did not raise confidence about a carriage resolution with Dish. When asked about the matter in today’s earnings call, Christopher Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group, said flatly, “We are in very short term renewals at this point and we don’t comment on live negotiations.” He wouldn’t elaborate beyond that.

The two sides have previously agreed to a pair of month-long extensions as negotiations have continued since late summer. At issue: Sinclair’s television stations as well as the Bally Sports regional sports networks, which have been off of Dish Network for more than two years.

Currently, the only way to stream Bally Sports RSNs without cable is with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM “Choice Plan” ($84.99 a month). They are not on Hulu, YouTube TV, or fuboTV.

Following the conclusion of the negotiations with Dish, Sinclair officials will then turn their attention to negotiations on a new deal for Charter’s Spectrum. The current deal between those two entities expires in March 2022.

Dish and Sinclair have been at odds over a new carriage agreement, one that has threatened to take Sinclair-owned CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC affiliates along with Tennis Channel dark on Dish.

After Sinclair purchased the former Fox Sports regional sports networks in mid-2019, Dish and Sling TV dropped the RSNs from their lineups, and to date, have not returned them. The RSNs have since been renamed with the Bally Sports moniker.

Late last year, Dish customers were without Nexstar locals in 120 markets during a dispute with that company. The channels returned after a three-week blackout.

In September 2019, AT&T and Sinclair had a prolonged multi-month carriage dispute – but the channels were never officially dropped from DirecTV. Instead, the two sides continued to reach temporary extensions while they negotiated a new deal to carry Sinclair locals and Fox Sports RSNs.

Full List of Sinclair-owned Network Affiliates