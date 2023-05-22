Sling Makes FXM Movie Channel Free to Certain Subscribers All Week; Watch ‘Alien,’ ‘The Girl on the Train,’ More

Cord-cutting cinephiles, you are in for a treat this week as live TV streaming service Sling TV is making the FXM movies channel available for free from Monday, May 22 through Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. Current Sling subscribers will be able to enjoy all of the blockbuster and award-winning titles available from FX. The offering is the latest installment of Sling’s Freeview promotion, which it has been running regularly over the past year, bringing extra content to customers free of charge. This week, FXM is available to all new and current Sling customers who are signed up for either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange and Blue Combo package.

This week, Sling subscribers will be able to watch a collection of movies including “The Girl on the Train,” “Alien,” “The Sandlot 2,” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” and more. What’s great about Sling’s Freeviews is that even if you aren’t normally subscribed to the channel being offered, the streamer makes it incredibly easy to find. No matter which Sling TV package you subscribe to, you will see an FXM content listing on your home screen automatically through the entire course of the promotional period.

If you end up falling in love with the movie selection on FXM, Sling Blue and Sling Combo subscribers will be able to the channel and the rest of the Hollywood Extra add-on package for just $3 for the first month. After the initial 30 days, the price for the add-on will be $6 monthly.

Last summer, Sling TV launched its Freeview Summer promotion and has made dozens of premium channels available ever since, including Showtime, AMC+, MGM+, Hallmark Movies Now, Sundance Now, Curiosity Stream, Destination America, and more.