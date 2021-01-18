Sling TV Becomes First Live TV Streaming Service to Offer NHL Center Ice

If you’re looking to stream out-of-market NHL games, you have another option – Sling TV. They’ve now become the first Live TV Streaming Service to offer NHL Center Ice as part of their service. The subscription is available for $29.99 as a standalone option or on top of your Sling TV subscription.

“We’re thrilled to give our customers and hockey fans everywhere NHL Center Ice on SLING TV, which will offer the best NHL experience in the game,” said David Teplinsky, vice president of Programming and Strategy, SLING TV. “With the addition of live, must-see sports programming like NHL Center Ice, we continue to deliver better value and more choice to our customers who want a high quality streaming TV experience across traditional TV and mobile devices.”

This joins the existing option to sign-up for NHL.TV, which offers the identical selection of games, directly from the NHL App and NHL website. That service however, is only $24.99 a month (or $99 a season) – $5 a month cheaper than NHL Center Ice through Sling.

The one advantage to purchasing NHL Center Ice through Sling is that you will be able to record games directly to your DVR and the games will be available as part of Sling’s interface. With Sling, you won’t have the option to subscribe to 2021 Single Team Pass, which is $84.99, for this season. To do that, you will need NHL.TV.