Sling TV Becomes First Streaming Service to Integrate with MyBundle.TV

The streaming aggregator MyBundle.TV now allows customers to sign up for Sling TV directly from its platform. It’s the first time that the platform has allowed customers to choose a service without visiting an external site. The move is part of MyBundle.TV’s strategy of providing customers a single platform for billing features and managing streaming TV services.

MyBundle.TV is a website that gives its customers access to more than 100 internet providers and on-demand streaming services. Its goal is to help users navigate the ever-changing TV world and works to simplify the selection process. Focusing on people who want to cut their cable cords, MyBundle.TV is a single site for making the transition to streaming services.

“There’s a lot of different combinations that Sling TV offers,” MyBundle.TV co-founder Jason Cohen said, “and since we’re helping consumers find the channels they need, especially for those that don’t need locals or need an antenna, Sling TV is a great solution.”

Cohen also confirmed that MyBundle.TV plans on adding more streaming services to the site in the near future and believes that the unique structure of his platform will incentivize streamers to participate.

“We want to say to the streaming world, if you have a direct to consumer streaming product, we’re building a network of broadband partners where you don’t have to do the integration one by one,” he said. “When you integrate with our platform, you get access to our broadband partners.”

MyBundle.TV prides itself on helping people who want to get rid of their cable bills and save money. Giving them the ability to sign up to Sling TV directly from their site should help a specific type of cord-cutter accomplish that goal. The platform has a streaming marketplace that allows its customers to sign up for unique services catered to their needs.

Cohen believes that providing an aggregated experience to streaming is not only the most painless option for customers, it also is in line with how the vast majority of digital purchasing takes place.

“From a typical e-commerce perspective, the less clicks you make someone do, the less places you take them, the more sales you’ll have,” Cohen said.

According to Cohen, there won’t be any advantages to joining Sling TV through the MyBundle.TV site; the same market rates will apply just as they would anywhere else. However, the benefit to customers comes because MyBundle.TV allows its customers to browse through over 100 subscription-based (SVOD) and ad-supported streaming services in one spot. In terms of the business model, roughly 30 of the SVOD services pay MyBundle.TV a commission based on signups via the platform.