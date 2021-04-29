Sling TV Expands DraftKings Channels with Dedicated DraftKings Baseball and Hockey Channels

After launching “DraftKings Basketball” last week, Sling TV has expanded with the addition of DraftKings Baseball and DraftKings Hockey. The Live TV Streaming Service launched new exclusive sports betting channels for subscribers to Sling Orange or Sling Blue, but also on their Sling Free tier. The channels include real-time game scores and betting odds of MLB and NHL games.

Earlier this year, DISH-owned Sling TV and DraftKings’ reached a deal to integrate DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences on their platform.

“DraftKings continually looks at new ways to reach customers through innovative collaborations with recognizable brands such as SLING TV,” said Paul Liberman, President of Product and Technology and co-founder at DraftKings. “We are thrilled to expand this relationship, which will offer SLING TV customers an entirely new viewership experience through this first-of-its-kind streaming service.”

Sling is not the only Live TV Streaming Service going after the betting sector. fuboTV is planning to launch their own sports book this year.

Earlier this year, fuboTV announced they were acquiring Vigtory, a smaller-scale sportsbook app, and sought to integrate the sportsbook with their live TV streaming service to create an integrated sports watching (and betting) experience. While the sportsbook functionality is expected later this year, fuboTV first promises its free-to-play gaming experience, made possible by its acquisition of Balto Sports in December 2020.