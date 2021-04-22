Sling TV Launches Exclusive Sports Betting Channel with DraftKings

Sling TV has expanded their partnership with DraftKings. The Live TV Streaming Service launched a new exclusive sports betting channel for both subscribers to Sling Orange and Sling Blue, but also on their Sling Free tier. The channel called “DraftKings Basketball” includes real-time game scores and betting odds of NBA games.

In the coming weeks, they will expand with DraftKings Baseball and DraftKings Hockey.

“This new channel is just the beginning of how we plan to bring the DraftKings sports betting experience to SLING TV customers,” said Michael Schwimmer, President, SLING TV. “We will continue expanding and enhancing our offerings to be the ultimate entertainment experience for sports fans.”

Earlier this year, DISH-owned Sling TV and DraftKings’ reached a deal to integrate DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences on their platform.

“DraftKings continually looks at new ways to reach customers through innovative collaborations with recognizable brands such as SLING TV,” said Paul Liberman, President of Product and Technology and co-founder at DraftKings. “We are thrilled to expand this relationship, which will offer SLING TV customers an entirely new viewership experience through this first-of-its-kind streaming service.”

Sling is not the only Live TV Streaming Service going after the betting sector. fuboTV is planning to launch their own sports book this year.

Earlier this year, fuboTV announced they were acquiring Vigtory, a smaller-scale sportsbook app, and sought to integrate the sportsbook with their live TV streaming service to create an integrated sports watching (and betting) experience. While the sportsbook functionality is expected later this year, fuboTV first promises its free-to-play gaming experience, made possible by its acquisition of Balto Sports in December 2020.