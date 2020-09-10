Sling TV Launches New AirTV Anywhere Device with Quad-Tuner & Built-In 1 TB Hard Drive

Sling TV has added a new device to their AirTV line-up with the launch of AirTV Anywhere. Just like the existing AirTV 2 device, it allows you to integrate OTA local channels with your Sling TV subscription to watch in a single interface.

However, the big difference with the AirTV Anywhere is that it supports four OTA tuners and includes a built-in 1 TB hard drive for 150 hours of local HD content. These will live in the Sling TV interface with recording on your Sling Cloud DVR.

With AirTV Anywhere, users have access to free local channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, via the Sling app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and iOS and Android devices. Existing Sling customers are able integrate local channels directly into their Sling channel guide. Customers can also set up a free Sling account to access their local channels via AirTV.

The new device comes in a more sleek, compact design with the same 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi system as the AirTV 2, which was launched in December.

At $199.99 for the AirTV Anywhere, it will come at twice the price of the AirTV 2, but it won’t require you to buy a separate hard drive for DVR recordings. In comparison, the Fire TV Recast which lets you record OTA telecasts and stream on Fire TV and mobile costs $279.99 with 1TB of storage.

For a limited time, all Sling TV customers (new and existing) will get a $25 service credit when they purchase the AirTV Anywhere.