Sling TV Offers AMC+ Free All Weekend as Freeview Weekends Continue through August

Sling TV’s summer of free offerings continues this weekend! Sling TV subscribers will have free access to the AMC+ streaming service from Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28 as part of the live TV streaming service’s Freeview Weekend promotion. Sling customers will be able to enjoy incredibly popular films and TV shows, including “The Walking Dead,” “Better Call Saul,” “Mad Men,” and much more absolutely free for the entire weekend.

This is just the latest installment in the Freeview Weekend series that Sling has been offering all summer long. The program allows its customers free access to a particular premium channel or streaming service for a weekend, giving them the chance to check out the content without a subscription or commitment. Freeview Weekends feature live and linear TV programming, as well as access to the featured channel’s entire library of content.

AMC+ is a premium TV and movie streaming service that provides content from some of the most well-known cable channels available.

If you find yourself unable to enjoy all of AMC+’s offerings in a single weekend, Sling is now able to offer AMC+ as an a la carte addition for $8.99 per month.

The Freeview Weekend is available to all Sling TV subscribers, which means that Orange, Blue, and Orange and Blue tier customers will be able to take advantage of the promo, as will international subscribers. Additionally, Sling is offering a special to new subscribers, 50% off the first month of any level subscription. If you’re considering a Sling subscription, there may never be a better time to sign up.

The special offer from Sling brings the cost of an Orange or Blue subscription to $17.50 for the first month, or $25 for an Orange and Blue tier subscription. Combined Orange and Blue plans are an excellent option for cord-cutters, offering big-name cable channels like CNN, ESPN, TNT, and more. Premium channels can also be added to a Sling subscription for a few extra dollars per month.

Freeview weekends have been running all summer long for Sling TV, and customers have gotten a huge amount of free, premium content from them. Sling has also offered Freeview weekends for Faith and Family, Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, ALLBLK, and IFC Films. Catch them while you can, because Freeview Weekends end when August does!