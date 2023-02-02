Sling TV to Bring Free Cowgirl Channel to Streaming Service This Month

A brand new television network dedicated to the modern cowgirl and women in western sports, the Cowgirl Channel, is set to launch this month on the live TV streaming service Sling TV. The channel, owned by Rural Media Group, will launch on the America’s Top 120 package on both Sling TV and Dish Network in February of 2023.

The Cowgirl Channel plans to tap into the rural and western lifestyles by embracing all things modern-day cowgirl. Content will range from live sporting events including female barrel racing and breakaway roping to similarly-inspired series like “Rodeo Queens,” “FarmHer,” “Grit & Grace” and others. The channel will also stream The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. Rural Media Group is showcasing these female sporting events and rural lifestyles in hopes of attracting what they see as a growing market.

“Women of all ages participating in western sports and embracing the western lifestyle is experiencing explosive growth,” Rural Media Group founder Patrick Gottsch said.

The Cowgirl Channel is the sister channel to The Cowboy Channel. The Cowboy Channel, among other things, is the official network of ProRodeo, and it is also available for live streaming on Sling TV. This new acquisition could make Sling TV a go-to streaming service for rodeo lovers and country lifestyle enthusiasts.

The Cowgirl and Cowboy Channels can also be viewed by subscribing to the Cowboy Channel + streaming channel for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

The Cowgirl Channel is just one of several new additions Sling TV has already announced in 2023. In January, Sling announced it will be adding ABC to select plans as of March 1. Customers who subscribe to the Sling TV Blue plan or both the Orange and Blue plans are set to gain access to their local ABC affiliates with this new addition, however, this will result in $5 per month price increase in those markets.

In January, the service also announced it would launch unique profiles for individual users. This new feature allows multiple users on an account to manage their own favorites and curate individual viewing experiences. While the total storage of the DVR on the account is shared, individual profiles can add and delete programs on their own accounts, as DVR space permits.

With more and more new channel and content announcements, as well as new features, Sling TV is hoping to rebound after losing 73,000 customers in the final quarter of 2022.