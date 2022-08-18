Sling TV to Offer Up Faith & Family Premium Channel for Free this Weekend

Sling TV is continuing its “Freeview Weekends” beginning on Friday by giving subscribers an all-access pass to premium channel Up Faith & Family. Starting Friday, Aug. 19, and running through Sunday, Aug. 21, Sling subscribers can spend the weekend discovering the best in family entertainment.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

The live TV streaming service’s summer program gives subscribers access to a different premium channel each weekend through the end of August. This opportunity allows customers to test out premium channels with no obligation. The event features both live and linear programming, as well as access to each service or channels’ on-demand libraries.

Up Faith & Family focuses on content that the whole family can enjoy and prides itself on being the leading streaming service for uplifting entertainment.

Some of the streamer’s featured on-demand movies and series include:

“Heartland”: A wholesome family drama set on a ranch in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta.

A wholesome family drama set on a ranch in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta. “Hudson & Rex”: An action-packed police drama focused on the partnership between detective Charlie Hudson and his partner Rex, an extraordinary former K9 police dog.

An action-packed police drama focused on the partnership between detective Charlie Hudson and his partner Rex, an extraordinary former K9 police dog. “Love Under the Lemon”: While staying at the Lemon Tree Farm, budding photographer Beck is determined to help the handsome owner save his picturesque farm through the power of social media.

While staying at the Lemon Tree Farm, budding photographer Beck is determined to help the handsome owner save his picturesque farm through the power of social media. “G. Garvin Live”: Chef G. Garvin spices up lives with savory, tasty fare that boosts every meal to new heights.

The Freeview Weekends are available to all Sling TV customers, no matter what plan they subscribe to. While the streamer’s Orange and Blue plans start at just $35 per month and include popular cable channels like CNN, ESPN, Bravo, AMC, and more, if a customer is just interested in premium offerings, they can sample them and then subscribe via Sling without having to commit to a live TV plan.

With Sling TV’s premium offerings, customers are able to subscribe to standalone premium services without signing up for one of the platform’s live TV options, allowing for the “à la carte” experience many users are wanting.

If you’re not a Sling subscriber yet but are on the fence, the company is currently offering 50% off the first month’s subscription to new customers. That means that an Orange or Blue tier subscription is just $17.50 for a month, and the combination Orange and Blue tier is just $25. Sling TV is an excellent option for cord-cutters, as it offers cable channels like TNT, CNN, and ESPN, as well as access to premium movie channels and live sports.

Sling’s Freeview Weekends have been happening all summer and will continue through August. The streamer has already offered customers free previews of Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, ALLBLK, and IFC Films.