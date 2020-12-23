Some Premier League Matches No Longer Available On-Demand With Peacock

Last summer, NBCUniversal announced that they would be moving Premier League content previously available on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” to Peacock Premium. Up until earlier this month, that included replays of games that aired on NBC and NBCSN after 9pm ET on match day.

Over the past few weeks, we began hearing complaints from streamers that they were only able to stream replays of games that aired on Peacock and not those on traditional TV.

A spokesman for NBC Sports has confirmed to us the change: “Moving forward, replays of Premier League games will be available on the platform that presented the live match coverage. Extended highlights of all matches continue to be available on Peacock Premium.”

That means that in order to access replays of live matches on NBC and NBCSN, you will need a cable, satellite, or streaming package – and use your TV Everywhere credentials in the NBC Sports App. All other matches will be available on Peacock Premium.

This is obviously a frustrating change, especially for those that pre-paid for a year of service – only to have it change mid-season. We’re told refunds will be handled on a “case-by-case basis.”

Before moving to Peacock, NBC Sports Gold previously offered two season plans: Match Day Pass ($39.99) and Premier League Pass ($64.99). Match Day Pass came with live streaming of matches not available on television, while Premier League Pass ($64.99) added the ability to stream all games on-demand.

Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month (free for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers), or $49.99 for a full year commitment.

NBC and NBCSN continues to air Premier League live match coverage, as well as pre- and postmatch shows and additional shoulder programming. Premier League games still on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app with your TV Everywhere credentials.

Usually, most of the big clubs – like Chelsea and Manchester United – would have had about four games a season on Premier League Pass, while most other teams will have nearly half their games on the service.