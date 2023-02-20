Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘1923,’ ‘Bel-Air,’ ‘Snowfall,’ More

February is always a tough month, especially at the end. Valentine’s Day is over, the Super Bowl is in the rear-view mirror, and the northern hemisphere is still tightly clamped in winter’s cruel, unforgiving fists. The snow is piled high in many parts of the United States, and spring seems like naught but a faint glimmer in the mind, more a torment of what will never be than a promise of what’s to come.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of ways to stay sane if you can’t do anything besides stay home and stream something. There are some excellent new releases coming to streaming this week, so check out our list and pick your next new favorite today!

Monday, Feb. 20

‘The Madam Blanc Mysteries’ Season 2 Premiere | Acorn TV

Antiques dealer Jean White is nearly bankrupt after her husband’s sudden death, and so she heads to their one last asset: a cottage in antiques hub Sainte Victoire, France. There, Jean begins investigating his death, aided by sympathetic taxi driver Dom. She soon finds the colorful locals have a treasure trove of other mysteries for her to assess, too.

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Madam Blanc Mysteries’ Season 2 Premiere:

This series is the perfect way to ease into your week. It’s got some thrilling cases, but also that cozy feeling that accompanies some of the most beloved mystery shows. Plus, the lead character shares a last name with “Knives Out” detective Benoit Blanc; how could you go wrong?

Tuesday, Feb. 21

‘Physical 100’ Season 1 Finale | Netflix

This is one of the newest unscripted reality offerings from Netflix, and it’s guaranteed to make you sweat. One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor — and cash reward — as the last one standing.

Physical: 100 January 24, 2023 In this fierce fitness competition, one hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of best body.

This is the perfect season finale to watch if you’re still struggling with stubborn holiday weight. The series can serve as an inspiration to those still pursuing New Year’s resolutions, as well as a fun distraction for those that have given up on their aspirations to become beefcakes.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Premiere | FX, Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV

This compelling drama shows the roots of the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s in America. From inner-city conflicts to CIA involvement, the show tells this complex story from all sides, and makes its viewers think hard about the so-called “War on Drugs.”

In this season, Franklin will have to fight harder than ever to hold onto what he’s built. Meanwhile, Louie and Jerome are prepared to strike back, convinced the wrongs they’ve suffered entitle them to revenge.

Thursday, Feb. 23

‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere | Peacock

The journey of a talented teen whose life is forever transformed when he moves from the streets of West Philadelphia to live with his relatives in one of Los Angeles’s wealthiest enclaves. Will he transform to fit into his surroundings, or will he force his surroundings to adapt to him?

This dramatic reinterpretation of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is one of the most compelling new shows on television. It retains all the themes of the original show, but is offered in a contemplative and substantial new way that challenges its viewers while entertaining them.

Friday, Feb. 24

Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways. “The Consultant” is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Consultant’

Throw the name Christoph Waltz into a show billed as a twisted comedic thriller, and you’ve really got something there. This series will take full advantage of Waltz’s quirky charm, while at the same time exploiting his ability to be truly terrifying if needed.

Saturday, Feb. 25

54th Annual NAACP Image Awards | BET+

This prestigious event celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. The ceremony is an iconic celebration of Black excellence in film, literature, and more.

Representation is still a major issue for people of color in Hollywood, as the most recent round of awards nominations will attest. The NAACP Image Awards honors content creators in a myriad of fields, ensuring that hard-working Black content creators are given their due.

Sunday, Feb. 26

‘1923’ Season 1 Finale | Paramount+

“1923,” a “Yellowstone” origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

1923 December 18, 2022

A range war has pushed Jacob and Cara Dutton to the brink, and now they must decide their next moves. Will they be able to protect their Montana home, or will mining interests and other ranchers manage to shove them out? Thankfully the series has been picked up for a second season, so if this episode ends on a cliffhanger, there will be more “1923.”