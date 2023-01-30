Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Murf the Surf,’ ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ More

Wait… where did January go? The new year feels like it started last week, but we’ve already reached February, which means March is right around the corner! But one thing at a time; you’ve still got to make it through another week!

Luckily, there’s a great lineup of new TV show and movie premieres to enjoy this week. Whether you’re just looking for something to shake of the Thursday doldrums, or whether you’re desperately avoiding having to think about Valentine’s Day, there’s going to be something you’ll love on this list.

Monday, Jan. 30

‘Prisoner of the Prohpet’ | discovery+

At age 18, Briell Decker became the 65th wife of “The Prophet,” the self-aggrandizing name Warren Jeffs took to himself in his days as the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Now free to tell her story, Decker will reveal the dark secrets behind the operation of Jeffs’ cult.

This may not be the most uplifting tale to start your week, but the saga of Jeffs and his arrest captivated the nation when he was caught in 2006. Now, audiences can go behind-the-scenes to find out what living under his iron fist was really like, and help his victims find the closure they surely need.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

From “Baywatch” to “Home Improvement,” Pamela Anderson was one of the biggest TV stars of the 1990s. This documentary will feature Anderson’s story in her own words, chronicling her rise to fame, rocky romances, and the infamous sex tape scandal that rocked the world.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Pamela, a Love Story’

That sex tape caused Anderson to be vilified in the press, but now she has the chance to defend herself and set the record straight. The actress will also share her thoughts about why the Hulu series “Pam and Tommy” was way off-base, and may give more insight into her allegations that Tim Allen flashed her and others on the set of “Home Improvement.”

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The newest Marvel Cinematic Universe film to head to streaming, this is a must-see for comic book fans. Critics have declared the film a poignant tribute to T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2020. The movie also has an important place in the continuity of the MCU, and is the perfect escapism to distract yourself from the midweek blues.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Recently widowed, Emma Leeden, details the loss of her family in her new book “Invasion.” To generate press, Emma agrees to a staged reading by 19-year-old Sky Brown in Emma’s now fortified home. There’s only one problem, Sky’s spiritual connection is real, and evil emerges in a house they can’t get out of.

Check out a Trailer for ‘The Reading’

BET+ is much more known for their quality original dramas than anything else, so this new venture into horror movies marks a big departure for the service. The film looks genuinely terrifying, and offers the chance to celebrate Black content creators as well.

Friday, Feb. 3

‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere | Prime Video

From writer Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”) comes Season 2 of a comedy series following four stylish & ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships & big city dreams.

The first season of the show scored a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with special praise being given to the effervescent cast. Legendary actress Whoopi Goldberg will appear this season, and this is the perfect way to end your week with a good laugh.

Saturday, Feb. 4

2023 NHL All-Star Game | ABC; Stream with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM or ESPN+

The NHL’s biggest stars will be out to play this week, when the 2023 NHL All-Star Game unfolds live at 3 p.m. ET on ABC from sunny Florida. The event will feature a skills competition, and a three-game tournament of 3-on-3 hockey to determine whether the East or West All-Star team will walk away with bragging rights this year.

All-star games can be a bit of a letdown in general (looking at you, Pro Bowl…), but the NHL usually does it right. Games are often far higher scoring than regular season contests, and it’s always good to see the players genuinely having fun. Plus, this year’s games will be played in fantastic retro-style jerseys, just to pump up the nostalgia factor a little extra.

Sunday, Feb. 5

This new docuseries pulls back the curtain on America’s most infamous jewel thief, Jack Roland Murphy. In October 2019, the New York Times published an article celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Museum of Natural History. One of the most momentous events to take place on site was an epic jewel heist, the biggest in American history, mastered by a band of suave “surfer dudes” from Miami in 1964.

The key to the operation was Jack Roland Murphy, otherwise known as Murf the Surf, whose name was propelled into pop culture after the heist - creating a notoriety that would stretch far beyond the caper. What followed Murf’s meteoric rise is a spiraling tale of unspeakable crime, murder, deception, and mayhem which, to this day, remains shrouded in mystery.