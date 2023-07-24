Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Futurama’ Premiere, ‘Secret Invasion’ Finale, ‘Dark Winds’ Season 2, More

July is passing into August, which means that the dog days of summer are in full swing. The heat has certainly settled in over much of the United States, and there’s probably a large segment of the population looking to stay cool with a new streaming title or two.

There’s an excellent lineup of such titles to watch this week, despite the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists being on strike. Writers and actors may be out on picket lines trying to defend their work from the encroachment of artificial intelligence, but you can enjoy the already-completed fruits of their labor with no guilt!

Monday, July 24

‘Futurama’ Reboot Series Premiere | Hulu

After a brief ten-year hiatus, “Futurama” has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. It may not technically be a reboot in the truest sense of the word, but fans of the show will rejoice at its return no matter what you decide to call it.

Futurama March 28, 1999 The adventures of a late-20th-century New York City pizza delivery boy, Philip J. Fry, who, after being unwittingly cryogenically frozen for one thousand years, finds employment at Planet Express, an interplanetary delivery company in the retro-futuristic 31st century.

The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries - including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.

Tuesday, July 25

“Dark Pale” marks Jim Gaffigan’s 10th comedy special, an unprecedented feat for the comedian, who continues to deliver fresh-yet-edgy material, ranging from funerals and family to balloon rides. This time around, the comedian will take aim at the emotional landscape of the world post-COVID, trying to make sense of it all.

Gaffigan will also explore his family life, vacation habits, and much more. Spend an intimate evening with the comedian, learning about his foibles, his sideways view of the world, and his unique perspective on his and all of our places in it.

Wednesday, July 26

Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Fury has lost several key allies already in his fight against the insurgent Skrull leader Gravik, and it’s all come down to this final episode. Will the former leader of S.H.I.E.L.D. be able to stop the secret invasion, or will the Skrulls succeed in transforming Earth into their new home?

Thursday, July 27

‘Dark Winds’ Season 2 Premiere | AMC+

This psychological thriller follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn and Chee, in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts.

The show is based on the Leaphorn series of detective novels by Tony Hillerman. Fans will be pleased to learn that there are over 25 books in the series, so if they keep watching, AMC will continue to crank out more seasons of the buzz-gathering adaptation.

Friday, July 28

Ty was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women turned his stuffed animals into a defining ’90s trend. This behind-the-scenes look at history’s biggest toy craze is a wild story about what—and who—is valued in this world.

This film will serve as a deep nostalgia trip for viewers who remember the Beanie Baby craze of the 1990s. The plush toys became the hottest collectible item of the decade, and though they didn’t have the staying power of Pokemon, they are nonetheless a cultural touchstone that will send a whole generation of viewers diving into their storage units looking for old Beanies.

Saturday, July 29

‘Dawn of the Monster Mako’ | Discovery, stream with a subscription to Philo

It’s Shark Week, and we won’t let you go the entire week without enjoying some fishy programming on Discovery! Users can watch Shark Week titles all throughout the week on Discovery, or stream them with a subscription to discovery+ starting at just $4.99 per month.

“Dawn of the Monster Mako” follows a husband and wife team as they seek to capture a 14-foot giant mako shark on film. The mako is one of the closest cousins to the fearsome great white, and this duo will have to ensure that their efforts to find the shark they seek don’t land them on the dinner menu!

Sunday, July 30

‘Naked and Afraid Castaways’ Series Premiere | Max

In the middle of the Pacific Ocean, stranded with only wreckage to survive, a new generation of elite survivalists will take on a seemingly impossible challenge in the all-new series “Naked and Afraid: Castaways.” Nine challengers are abandoned on a remote tropical island, with no maps or tools, miles away from civilization. In teams of three, they must swim to different ecosystems on the same island - sun-scorched beach, twisted mangrove swamp, and dense jungle - to begin their distinct survival journeys.

They must use only their navigational skills and fashion everything they need to survive just on the wreckage and debris strewn across the island, including a shipwreck, an abandoned military jeep, and a crashed airplane. Without knives, pots, and fire starters, challengers will need to scavenge the area to find what they need to create those items from scratch, using only their ingenuity and will to survive.