Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘How I Met Your Father,’ ‘Wolf Pack,’ NFL Championship Games, More

Time sure flies doesn’t it? The last full week of January is upon us, and though for some that means it’s time to get started on elaborate Valentine’s Day celebrations, for many it’s another week stuck inside lamenting the wintery weather.

Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of new shows, movies, and sports coming to streaming every day this week. If snow is in your forecast, or if you’re looking for an excuse to duck out on some plans you agreed to when you couldn’t think of anything better to do, check below for some of the best options to stream this week!

Monday, Jan 23

April 1940. The eyes of the world are on Narvik, a small town in northern Norway, a source of the iron ore needed for Hitler’s war machine. Through two months of fierce winter warfare, the German leader is dealt with his first defeat. The compelling historical story comes to Netflix this week in a new movie from Norway.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Narvik’:

The film spends a good deal of time showing the gritty reality of warfare in the trenches. It also takes viewers to the home front, showing the tragic and terrible consequences of fascist occupation. “Narvik” is an excellent new viewing option for history buffs, and yet another entrant in Netflix’s growing library of non-American content.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

The new gang is back to its old tricks! Join Sophie, Jesse, Valentina, Sid, Ellen, and Charlie for another season of hijinks, romantic misadventures, and more side-splitting moments when “How I Met Your Father” returns to Hulu for a second season.

The Hilarie Duff-led series is a complete love letter to fans of the original “How I Met Your Mother.” The two series don’t share any main characters unless you count Ted, Marshall, and Lily’s old apartment as a character. But it does offer many of the same themes and gives some much-needed updates to a few gags that didn’t age all that well from the first show. And the Season 1 finale did feature a special appearance from [SPOILER ALERT]!

Wednesday, Jan. 25

‘Against the Ropes’ | Netflix

They say being a woman is all business, and maybe it’s true. Women have a uniquely complex perspective on the world, and that viewpoint is exactly what writer Carolina Rivera captures in “Against the Ropes,” the new Netflix series that “unmasks” life’s struggles and puts the subject of motherhood on the agenda.

The series follows Angela, a mother trying to find a fresh start after her recent release from prison. Determined to win back her daughter’s respect, Angela decides to become a masked Lucha Libre wrestler. But she soon finds out that there’s much more to wrestling — and to winning her life back — than she ever assumed.

Thursday, Jan. 26

‘Wolf Pack’ Series Premiere | Paramount+

Sarah Michelle Geller is back! The iconic “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star is returning to television to head a new paranormal adventure series titled “Wolf Pack” on Paramount+.

The lives of two teenagers are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other, as well as two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Friday, Jan. 27

In “Shotgun Wedding,” Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable — but very opinionated families — for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. But if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Shotgun Wedding’:

This action-comedy is the perfect way to unwind from the stress of a busy week. The movie also features recent Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge, just in case its comedy bona fides were somehow in doubt.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers | ABC; Stream with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re a fan of the NBA, you’ve probably noticed that the MVP race for the past two years has come down to two star centers: Denver’s Nikola Jokić and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. Jokić has edged out Embiid twice in a row, thanks to his better all-around game and his status as a triple-double machine.

This year’s MVP battle is once again shaping up into a duel between the two centers, and they’ll face each other head-to-head for the first time this season on Saturday. Jokić’s injury status is something to monitor, however, as the Nuggets’ phenom has missed two recent games with a bum hamstring. But it would be highly surprising to see him miss this matchup, and basketball fans everywhere will want to tune into this contest.

Sunday, Jan 29

The divisional round is over, but there’s one more stop to determining which teams will represent their conferences in Super Bowl LVII. That’s the conference championship game, and the action starts when the San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia to take on the high-flying Eagles in the NFC Championship at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Then at 4:30 p.m., the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. Joe Burrow has never lost to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, but in the playoffs, past records are out the window. These are some of the best matchups of the entire NFL season, and a trip to the big game is on the line!