Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Only Murders’ Premiere, ‘Strange New Worlds’ Finale, ‘Billions’ Final Season

If you ran into any football fans last week, you’ll have to forgive an excitement level that to many seems premature still. Competitive, regular season football is still a month away, but last week saw the beginning of the NFL preseason, meaning every week between now and February will feature a college or NFL football contest on TV.

If you couldn’t care less about football or the beginning of the college sports season, then you probably weren’t encouraged to learn that the first meeting between striking writers and studios essentially went nowhere last week, according to Variety. The good news is that there are still plenty of new shows and movies headed to streaming this week, so you can forget your strike-induced woes for a few days at any rate.

Monday, Aug. 7

‘Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce’ Premiere | Max

An insider account of the billion-dollar divorce of Kim and Kanye West, revealed by the lawyers involved and the couple’s friends. Told from both perspectives, it looks at why Kanye fought to save the marriage but why Kim was desperate to end it.

See a Trailer for ‘Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce’

This couple is one of the most covered in all of Hollywood from the past half-decade, and viewers won’t want to miss the harrowing saga of their split. The film will show the increasingly erratic behavior of West which proved to be the final straw, and the twists and turns in the case that followed until its ultimate resolution.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

The beloved true-crime satire series finally returns to Hulu with new episodes! Join Charles, Oliver, and Mabel as they find themselves at the center of yet another murder, this one occurring onstage during a performance of Oliver’s newest show!

There are only so many opportunities to see comedy legends like Steve Martin and Martin Short onscreen together, and Selena Gomez is the perfect foil for their antics. This season’s case is certain to get intensely personal for Oliver in particular, but it will almost certainly take viewers deeply into the lives of all its subjects, as each “Only Murders” season has done.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, “Strange Planet” is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.

Fans of the beloved print and web comic series will instantly fall in love with the new series, and it should be an instant charmer for viewers who have never acquainted themselves with the silly aliens of Nathan Pyle’s “Strange Planet.” Even though they aren’t from around here, they’re really not so different from the rest of us.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Beam aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise one final time for a new episode of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” this season. In the last episode of Season 2, Captain Pike and the Enterprise crew investigate an attack on a far-flung Federation colony, and realize it could portend the return of a deadly enemy.

This season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” helped Paramount+ reach 1% of all TV viewing time in the month of June, showing its popularity with both new and legacy fans of the franchise. The series has been officially renewed for a third season, but its timeline is very up-in-the-air thanks to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Friday, Aug. 11

Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: supermodel good looks, undeniable charm, international popularity…and an absolute disdain for one another. An altercation at a royal event gets the tabloids running wild, and their families stage a “truce” to attempt to put the pair’s issues to bed.

But as Alex and Henry start to truly get to know each other, their relationship begins to evolve in ways that neither of them expected. Based on the novel by Casey McQuiston, this tale of unexpected romance proves that love really can be just around the corner, even if it’s the last place you ever thought to look.

Saturday, Aug. 12

This will be the second preseason game for the Jets, who kicked things off for the league in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 3. There’s an outside chance that veterans in line to start for the team could play, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and star corner Sauce Gardner.

It will also be the first chance NFL viewers get to see 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young in a game situation. Young will have the opportunity to silence any observers who have questions about his build with a solid performance, but if he struggles a new wave of chatter about his potential in the league will rise.

Sunday, Aug. 13

‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere | SHOWTIME

The seventh and final season of “Billions” makes its anxiety-inducing debut! Mike Prince reigns supreme over what was once Axe Capital, but not content with merely winning he’s out to change the game and build an empire in his image.

Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades is determined not just to take revenge, but to eviscerate an entire class of people wielding excessive wealth, entitlement, and power – and Prince is at the top of his list. In an unfamiliar battle with new weapons and new rules, alliances will form, forces will be rallied and scores will be settled.