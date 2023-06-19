Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘The Bear,’ ‘I’m a Virgo,’ ‘Secret Invasion’ and More

Happy Juneteenth! The holiday that commemorates the emancipation of Black people in the United States from slavery is here, and that means the official start of summer is just a few days off. In a normal year, scripted TV shows would be busy ramping up production in preparation to release new episodes for the fall schedule.

But the Writers Guild of America is currently on strike, ensuring this won’t be a normal year. The strike has put a halt to the production of most scripted TV shows, which means they’ll be delayed or see their seasons shortened when the strike is resolved. The good news is, there are still plenty of new titles heading to streaming this week to help keep your mind off what might be a dismal fall lineup.

Monday, June 19

‘You Are Here: Savannah” Series Premiere | AMC, stream with a subscription to Philo

“You Are Here” is a travel memoir series hosted by award-winning actor, playwright and director Colman Domingo, who takes us on an intimate tour of the cities, places and hidden spots that hold special meaning in his life story.

‘You Are Here’ Star Colman Domingo Talks Juneteenth:

Domingo will take viewers on an intensely personal journey through the city of Savannah, showing them the restaurants, theaters and other landmarks that have special meaning to him. This series will allow fans to see new places through the eyes of someone who knows and loves them, gaining insight they couldn’t find anywhere else.

Tuesday, June 20

‘FBI True’ Season 3 Premiere | Paramount+

We’ve seen the wildly successful movies and shows, but what are the real FBI agents thinking when they come face to face with the unimaginable? Can they save a hostage, apprehend a killer, and thwart a terrorist? And who do agents confide in after the dust settles? They unravel their stories to each other — the way real FBI agents talk to one another, with elbows on the bar with the grit left in.

Fans of true crime won’t want to miss the new season of this series. Cases profiled on the series include the Boston Marathon bombing on it’s 10th Anniversary, the Golden State Killer, the siege at Waco, Texas on its 30th Anniversary, the Oklahoma City Bombing, the D.C. sniper attacks, the San Bernardino Mass shooting, the Benghazi terrorist attack, the 2016 NYC Chelsea bombing and more.

Wednesday, June 21

“Secret Invasion” is the latest show from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nick Fury and Talos discover a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. They’re planted in top positions of corporations and governments the world over, and now it’s up to Fury to ensure they don’t succeed in carrying out their plans for the world.

Marvel fans who appreciate the breakneck pace at which they get new content from Disney will want to enjoy it while it lasts. The studio is cutting back its streaming presence in Phases 5 and 6, though “Secret Invasion” will be a key series for audiences to see before going into 2027’s “Avengers: Secret Wars” movie.

Thursday, June 22

‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere | Hulu

Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. As he fights to transform the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

The series received critical and audience acclaim when it first debuted last summer, which partially explains why the turnaround for the second season was so quick. Anyone who has ever worked in food service should check out “The Bear,” as they’ll see their own experience reflected in the show immediately.

Friday, June 23

“I’m A Virgo” is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins (“The Hateful Eight,” “The Righteous Gemstones”).

“I’m A Virgo” is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey. Don’t be skeptical if the astrology-related title threw you off; this series should be a laugh riot, and a fascinating look at how we all perceive the world around us.

Saturday, June 24

‘Shakespeare and Hathaway- Private Investigators’ Series Premiere | Ovation, watch with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators stars Mark Benton as the hard-boiled Frank Hathaway and Jo Joyner as his rookie sidekick Lu Shakespeare. The unlikely pair forms a partnership as they investigate extramarital affairs, murderous magicians, abducted au pairs, and more in Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwickshire.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators’

Despite their constant disagreements, the duo makes a good team in the action packed, fun-filled drama. The series has been on British TV for several years, but it makes its way across the pond to Ovation starting Saturday, June 24 for its American debut.

Sunday, June 25

‘Average Joe’ Series Premiere | BET, watch with a subscription to Philo

Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, Average Joe is a darkly comedic, intense one-hour drama set in “The Hill” district of Pittsburgh. Blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died.

Now those people think Joe knows where the money is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions.