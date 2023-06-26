Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ ‘The Family Stallone,’ ‘The Witcher,’ More

Monday again? How does this keep happening? If you’re a fan of “Yellowstone” and its various spinoffs, you had a good, or at the very least informative week last week. The show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan said in an interview that the show will return for the final episodes of Season 5 at some point, and that the conclusion might be longer than the six episodes originally promised.

“Ted Lasso” fans also got positive news last week, though admittedly a bit more ambiguous. Series star and co-creator Brendan Hunt indicated that more seasons of the show or new spinoffs are possible in some form, but that everyone who worked on it needed to take a break and come back to see what potential really exists for more.

Until those shows make their way back to airwaves and streaming platforms, however, there is a fantastic lineup of new shows and movies coming to streaming this week!

Monday, June 26

Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, “Average Joe” is a darkly comedic, intense one-hour drama set in “The Hill” district of Pittsburgh. Blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Average Joe’:

This new series joins a growing selection of shows featuring a primarily-Black cast, which also includes shows like “Snowfall” and “BMF.” These series bring better representation and diversity to TV, and so far it looks like “Average Joe” will be able to live up to the legacy of those series in terms of quality.

Tuesday, June 27

Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be. In the Season 3 finale, all of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower and Lex Luthor makes his move.

Any show with Superman is a big deal, but in the wake of “The Flash” turning into another DC box-office flop, the show takes on more significance for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC fans alike. “Superman and Lois” is one of the few DC projects that has any traction with fans right now, as it has been renewed for Season 4, and the company will need DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran to take whatever lessons they can from the series moving forward.

Wednesday, June 28

After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access into what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime – dad. Get to know Sly, Jennifer & their daughters in the new reality series.

Audiences and critics alike are enjoying “The Family Stallone,” which has already been picked up for another season on Paramount+. They may not be the Osbornes, but they feature all the love, laughter, and occasional drama that a family full of true Italians can provide.

Thursday, June 29

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Premiere | Netflix

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Follow him for another season’s worth of adventures, pulled straight from the beloved novel series and brought to life on screen.

This season will be Henry Cavill’s last turn as Geralt of Rivia, and when his departure was announced it was assumed that he’d be unavailable due to future commitments as Superman. But Cavill is out as Superman as well, and fans who enjoyed his interpretation of Geralt won’t be happy to see him depart in favor of Liam Hemsworth in the show’s fourth season.

Friday, June 30

Follow Tom Clancy’s most famous CIA analyst as he races across the globe to foil terror plots and attempt to foster stability. In Season 3 of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” Jack races against time and across Europe to stop a rogue faction within the Russian government from restoring the Soviet Empire and starting World War III.

Season 4 has been confirmed to be the final batch of episodes for “Jack Ryan,” but users should keep an eye open for spinoffs. One such series is already in development, and Amazon could apply lessons learned from the first season of “Citadel” to attempt to create an international “Jack Ryan” franchise.

Saturday, July 1

‘My Professor’s Guide to Murder’ | Lifetime, stream with a subscription to Philo

A bestselling murder-mystery writer is invited to be a guest lecturer at a prestigious university when a graduate student begins to suspect he is responsible for a grisly campus murder. Starring Rae DeRosa, and Landon Ashworth.

Fans of the cozy mystery genre will find this film right up their alley, as it features a well-trodden trope of the mystery writer thrust into the midst of a real-life (in the movie) case. This film will turn the trope on its head, however; instead of the author investigating the case, he’s a suspect himself!

Sunday, July 2

An international team of experts hunts for clues as they investigate why sharks bite humans. They unravel the surprising threads that link these incidents. As the evidence mounts, they analyze data in a cutting-edge VFX shark lab to understand in forensic detail why sharks attack.

Shark attacks make for fascinating viewing, despite how rare they are in real life. These apex ocean predators capture the imagination, representing the pinnacle of the fear of the unknown our oceans can inspire. The show comes to Disney+ from National Geographic, so it will offer both entertainment and educational value.