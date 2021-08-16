 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Crunchyroll VRV Funimation

Sony’s Crunchyroll Purchase Also Includes Ellation’s VRV

Jeff Kotuby

According to reports, Sony got a little more in its purchase of Crunchyroll — Ellation’s VRV.

Last week, Sony officially purchased Crunchyroll, merging its existing Funimation service with the anime-focused streaming platform in a move that unifies anime platforms for good.

Now, Crunchyroll has confirmed with Anime News Network that Elation’s VRV bundle streaming service would also be coming along for the ride. VRV is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to a large library of anime titles and cult favorites, including Cartoon Hangover (indie cartoons), HIDIVE (anime and more), MONDO (extreme animation), Rooster Teeth (original online videos), and VRV Select (new content).

With the acquisition, Sony has added Crunchyroll’s 90 million free members and five million paying subscribers across more than 200 countries and regions. This is up from the three million when the deal was originally announced. Sony has also gained Crunchyroll’s vast library of over 1,000 anime titles, including those that aren’t affiliated with Funimation’s English dubs.

“We are very excited to welcome Crunchyroll to the Sony Group,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation. “Anime is a rapidly growing medium that enthralls and inspires emotion among audiences around the globe. The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will enable us to get even closer to the creators and fans who are the heart of the anime community. We look forward to delivering even more outstanding entertainment that fills the world with emotion through anime.”

Earlier this year, the U.S. Justice Department feared an anime monopoly should this deal go through. According to the DOJ, a potential Funimation/Crunchyroll merger could greatly limit the number of options Japanese studios have when looking to license their shows in the United States.

Crunchyroll isn’t just an anime service, either — they’ve recently expanded into manga publishing and, before the COVID-19 pandemic, started hosting conventions. On top of existing deals with Australian and French anime distribution platforms, the DOJ feared that Sony could very well have its hands all over the entire Japanese animation industry should the deal go through. That seems to not have been the case, and the two anime streaming giants are now one.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.