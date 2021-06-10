ZEE5, The World’s Largest South Asian Streaming Platform, Is Coming To The US on June 22

ZEE5, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, has announced it will launch in the United States on June 22. The US marks the final and largest launch for ZEE5, setting the stage for its rapid growth in a market with a large South Asian population that maintains its deep cultural and language connection to content from their home countries during a time where many Indians and South Asian individuals cannot visit home.

ZEE5 will officially announce its launch in the US at a virtual event where its platform and content will be unveiled. The company will share key details about its plans for the market and its local partnerships, launch the brand campaign, and more.

With 130,000 hours of content across 18 languages, ZEE5 open up access to the largest catalog of South Asian i.e., Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi content, including:

3,500+ movies – including 120+ World Digital Premieres like “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,” “Simmba,” “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” “Dream Girl,” “Operation Java” (Malayalam), “Ka Pae Rannasingham” (Tamil), and “Switzerland” (Bengali)

1,600+ TV shows including “Kundali Bhagya,” “Mithai” (Bangla), “Sembaruti” (Tamil), “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” (various languages)

200+ Originals including “The Final Call,” “Kaafir,” “Mentalhood,” and “Churails”

600+ music, food, and lifestyle videos coming soon.

100 hours of fresh content added daily

With “language of your comfort” being a key promise across content, navigation, and even voice search, ZEE5’s content library is tailor-made for the diverse cultures and languages of Indian and South Asian communities in the U.S. Users will be able to navigate menus in Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, as well as Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Arabic, Urdu, and Bangla (Bangladeshi). Key titles are also subtitled or dubbed in English.

“The United States represents our most significant market and the last bastion in our global journey as we launch an ad-free subscription service. As a global media conglomerate, we have had a very deep connection with our diaspora audiences in the U.S., so it is a rather happy moment for me to now be bringing this audience the largest aggregation of South Asian content on a single platform through ZEE5,” said Amit Goenka, president of digital businesses & platforms at ZEE Entertainment.

ZEE5’s US Pricing

ZEE5’s Annual pack, priced at $84 USD will be available across all major devices at a limited launch offer price of $49.99. ZEE5 subscribers in the U.S. will also be the first to stream Salman Khan’s “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.” There’s no word on monthly or quarterly options at this time.

Users can download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire TV devices, or watch via web browser at www.ZEE5.com.

“The United States is home to millions of people whose families have strong connections with South Asia, and we are glad to bring them the largest and most diverse catalog of culturally relevant entertainment across Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi stories. These stories have the power to engage deeply and go well beyond the South Asian audience to entertain and delight even mainstream audiences with their authenticity and allure. I am confident that ZEE5 will become the go-to platform for all Americans who love great storytelling,” said Archana Anand, chief business officer of ZEE5 Global.