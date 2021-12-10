Star Plus is Free in Parts of Latin America This Weekend, Starting December 10

Star+ is being made available for free for new subscribers in parts of Latin America through December 12th. With Star+ viewers can enjoy platform exclusives including Ligue 1, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UFC 269, and the conclusion of the Formula 1 season. On Saturday, December 11, for the English Premier League, Chelsea will face Leeds and Norwich with Manchester United

In addition, during the days of Star+ Free Pass, you can stream hit series “Chucky”, as well as blockbuster movie “Free Guy”, the second seasons of “Love, Victor”, “Duncanville” and “Solar Opposites”, and the latest seasons of “This Is Us”, “The Walking Dead” and “The Simpsons.

To access the free trial:

Subscribe to Star+ at www.starplus.com

Log in with your username and password

Enjoy all of the great content being made available this weekend.

The special promotion will be available from Friday through Sunday and allow everyone who subscribes this weekend to have access to all general entertainment and sports programming on the streaming service, including live sporting events from ESPN, exclusive series premieres, classics, movies, animated comedies, and original productions.

Subscribers can also stream animated comedy “Marvel MODOK”, as well as the new episodes of “Dopesick” and “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”, and the film thriller “The Night House”. Also available will be original productions made entirely in Latin America such as “It was not my fault: Mexico”, “Alternative Therapy”, “Special Star+. In the first person: Eugenia “China” Suarez ” and the most recent episode of “Bios. Lives that marked yours” dedicated to Andrés Calamaro.