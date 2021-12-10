Star Plus is Free in Parts of Latin America This Weekend, Starting December 10
Star+ is being made available for free for new subscribers in parts of Latin America through December 12th. With Star+ viewers can enjoy platform exclusives including Ligue 1, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UFC 269, and the conclusion of the Formula 1 season. On Saturday, December 11, for the English Premier League, Chelsea will face Leeds and Norwich with Manchester United
In addition, during the days of Star+ Free Pass, you can stream hit series “Chucky”, as well as blockbuster movie “Free Guy”, the second seasons of “Love, Victor”, “Duncanville” and “Solar Opposites”, and the latest seasons of “This Is Us”, “The Walking Dead” and “The Simpsons.
To access the free trial:
- Subscribe to Star+ at www.starplus.com
- Log in with your username and password
- Enjoy all of the great content being made available this weekend.
The special promotion will be available from Friday through Sunday and allow everyone who subscribes this weekend to have access to all general entertainment and sports programming on the streaming service, including live sporting events from ESPN, exclusive series premieres, classics, movies, animated comedies, and original productions.
Subscribers can also stream animated comedy “Marvel MODOK”, as well as the new episodes of “Dopesick” and “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”, and the film thriller “The Night House”. Also available will be original productions made entirely in Latin America such as “It was not my fault: Mexico”, “Alternative Therapy”, “Special Star+. In the first person: Eugenia “China” Suarez ” and the most recent episode of “Bios. Lives that marked yours” dedicated to Andrés Calamaro.
Star+
Star+ is an entertainment and sports streaming service in Latin America. The service includes ESPN’s live sports streaming service and TV series and movies from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, Star Original Productions, National Geographic Original Production.
From dramas to comedies (including all seasons of “The Simpsons”) to adult thrillers, Star+ will also feature exclusive original programming from the general entertainment brand Star, along with a collection of regional original productions from Latin America.
Subscribers can save money by bundling Star+ with Disney+. When you subscribe to both services you can get Disney+ and Star+ for $13.99 / month.