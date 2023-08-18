Stay Up to Date On The News With These Free News Channels on Sling Freestream
There’s a lot going on in the world and as fun as it is reading about buzzworthy events, it’s better to get accurate information from news channels. Without cable, some may wonder how they can get their daily dose of news, but have no fear, Sling Freestream is here.
Sling Freestream is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service that has over 40,000 TV shows and movies and offers 270+ free live TV channels. Freestream is the sister service of Sling TV, which allows users to stream live shows, channels, sporting events, and more. While users have to pay for Sling’s live TV streaming service, they can catch live news channels for free on Sling Freestream
What Are the Top News Channels Available on Sling Freestream?
Sling Freestream has a plethora of news channels from those covering national news to what’s going on around the world and in specific countries abroad as well. This means that viewers have tons of options to find the right news sources for them.
What Shows Are on ABC News Channel?
- ABC News Live First
- ABC News Live Prime with Linsey David
- ABC News Live Update
- ABC News Live Weekend
- America This Morning
- World News Tonight Prime with David Muir
What Shows Are on CBS News Channel?
- CBS News Latest Headlines
- CBS News Live News Hour
- CBS News Originals
- CBS This Morning
- Latest Headlines
- Red & Blue
What Shows Are on Cheddar News?
- Cheddar Climate: The Fight for Change
- Cheddar Closing Bell
- Cheddar Examins
- Cheddar Explores
- Cheddar Need2Know Headlines
- Cheddar News Wrap
- Cheddar Reveals
- Wake Up with Cheddar
What Are Some of the Other News Channels Available on Sling Freestream?
Users get their pick of live TV shows all circling back to the daily news circuit, not just in North America, but around the world. Whether it’s on ABC News or Euronews these are channels any streamer can watch for free.
- Al Jazeera
- Euronews
- Geo News
- The Grio
- News 12 New York
- Noticias Univision 24/7
- Scripps News
- USA Today
What Are Some of Country-Specific News Channels Available on Sling Freestream?
Traveling and looking for the news in your particular country? Have no fear, Sling Freestream has a variety of country-specific channels for the daily news!
- France 24
- Echourouk
- India Today
- India TV
- Raj News
- ARY News
- ARY Digital
- ARY Zauq
- HUM News
- Record News
- NHK World Japan
- Sky News
- Jaya Plus
- Cronícas
- Aquí y Ahora
With more than 275+ free live TV channels on Sling Freestream, streamers can watch more than just the news. Shows like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Walking Dead” can also be streamed, along with thousands of movies. Channels like AMC Thrillers, Shout! TV, and Movie Hub are all available in the guide, but users can also browse from Sling Freestream’s DVR, which has something for the whole family. From news channels to romantic comedies, Sling Freestream has it all for free.
