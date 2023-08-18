Stay Up to Date On The News With These Free News Channels on Sling Freestream

There’s a lot going on in the world and as fun as it is reading about buzzworthy events, it’s better to get accurate information from news channels. Without cable, some may wonder how they can get their daily dose of news, but have no fear, Sling Freestream is here.

Sling Freestream is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service that has over 40,000 TV shows and movies and offers 270+ free live TV channels. Freestream is the sister service of Sling TV, which allows users to stream live shows, channels, sporting events, and more. While users have to pay for Sling’s live TV streaming service, they can catch live news channels for free on Sling Freestream

What Are the Top News Channels Available on Sling Freestream?

Sling Freestream has a plethora of news channels from those covering national news to what’s going on around the world and in specific countries abroad as well. This means that viewers have tons of options to find the right news sources for them.

What Shows Are on ABC News Channel?

ABC News Live First

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey David

ABC News Live Update ABC News Live Weekend

America This Morning

World News Tonight Prime with David Muir

What Shows Are on CBS News Channel?

CBS News Latest Headlines

CBS News Live News Hour

CBS News Originals CBS This Morning

Latest Headlines

Red & Blue

What Shows Are on Cheddar News?

Cheddar Climate: The Fight for Change

Cheddar Closing Bell

Cheddar Examins

Cheddar Explores Cheddar Need2Know Headlines

Cheddar News Wrap

Cheddar Reveals

Wake Up with Cheddar

What Are Some of the Other News Channels Available on Sling Freestream?

Users get their pick of live TV shows all circling back to the daily news circuit, not just in North America, but around the world. Whether it’s on ABC News or Euronews these are channels any streamer can watch for free.

Al Jazeera

Euronews

Geo News

The Grio News 12 New York

Noticias Univision 24/7

Scripps News

USA Today

What Are Some of Country-Specific News Channels Available on Sling Freestream?

Traveling and looking for the news in your particular country? Have no fear, Sling Freestream has a variety of country-specific channels for the daily news!

France 24

Echourouk

India Today

India TV

Raj News ARY News

ARY Digital

ARY Zauq

HUM News

Record News NHK World Japan

Sky News

Jaya Plus

Cronícas

Aquí y Ahora

With more than 275+ free live TV channels on Sling Freestream, streamers can watch more than just the news. Shows like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Walking Dead” can also be streamed, along with thousands of movies. Channels like AMC Thrillers, Shout! TV, and Movie Hub are all available in the guide, but users can also browse from Sling Freestream’s DVR, which has something for the whole family. From news channels to romantic comedies, Sling Freestream has it all for free.