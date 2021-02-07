Stream Super Bowl LV with AT&T TV and Get NBA League Pass Premium & HBO Max For Free

If you’re looking for a place to stream Super Bow LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, you might want to check out the all-new AT&T TV plans, which has replaced AT&T TV NOW.

The new AT&T TV plan ($69.99) includes 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels, along with locals like ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS – the home of Super Bowl LV.

If you upgrade to AT&T TV “Choice” ($84.99) you will get local RSN and is the only option to stream Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, Altitude, Spectrum SportsNet, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

But, the big benefit for signing-up for AT&T TV “Choice” is that you will get a year of NBA League Pass Premium for free ($250 value). In addition, you will also get a year free of HBO Max, which will offer all of Warner Bros. movies the same-day that they hit theaters.

How to Get Free HBO Max & NBA League Pass

Click Here to Activate the Offer

Select AT&T TV “Choice” or Above

Add NBA League Pass Premium & HBO Max

Complete Checkout

Just like AT&T TV NOW, with the new no-contract AT&T TV plans you can cancel at anytime and you won’t pay any additional RSN, Broadcast TV, or set-top box fees. You can still stream the service using your own streaming player like a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV.

The plans also include a lot of more entertainment options. While the old plans didn’t offer channels from A&E, AMC, and Discovery, the new plans do. That means that you will be able to stream every Top 35 cable channel. The new Choice plan also includes NBA TV and MLB Network, so you can catch even more games.