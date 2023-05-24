Streaming News: ‘100 Years of Warner Bros.’ Debuts, ‘Family Stallone’ Gets Season 2, ‘Swiping America’ Drops Trailer

Starting on Thursday, May 25, Warner Bros. Discovery will premiere four new Max Original documentary specials covering the 100-year anniversary of Warner Bros. The “100 Years of Warner Bros.” specials will be narrated by Morgan Freeman. The first two specials — “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of” and “Clint, Kubrick and Kryptonite” — premiere this week. Then, on Thursday, June 1, “Heroes, Villains and Friends” and “Wizarding World and The Big Bang” will debut on Max.

It was announced this week that following a record-breaking premiere on Paramount+, the reality series “The Family Stallone” had been picked up for a second season. The show follows the erstwhile “Rocky” and “Rambo” actor, his wife, and daughters as they live their lives dealing with fame and each other.

The Max eight-episode romantic-documentary dating series “Swiping America” begins streaming on June 22. The show follows a group of singles from New York on an eight-city dating journey. Producers swipe through possible matches and set them up on blind dates across the country. The series ends in Hawaii, where the participants pick their best date of the season and decide if the relationships have a future.

Watch the trailer for “Swiping America”:

On Wednesday, Roku announced that it would be launching a custom Roku City Neighborhood specifically for Paramount+. The new neighborhood will feature Paramount+-specific buildings, visuals, and destinations and will be the first brand-specific neighborhood in the Roku app. It will be available from May 25-29 and will feature Paramount+’s “mountain” logo with popular franchises such as “Transformers,” “Star Trek,” UEFA Champions League, “PAW Patrol,” and plenty of easter eggs.

Tubi announced this week that the second season of animated series “The Freak Brothers” would premiere on Sunday, June 25. Four episodes will premiere on that night, with four more debuting on Sept. 24. The show is based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic underground comic series and features a voice cast including Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish, and Adam Devine.

This week, Acorn TV released the trailer for its upcoming six-part romantic crime drama “Cannes Confidential.” Shot on location in Cannes, the series premieres on Monday, June 26 and stars French actor Lucie Lucas and British actor Jamie Bamber. The duo — she’s a cop, he’s a con man — are paired to solve crimes along the French Riviera.

Check out the “Cannes Confidential” trailer:

Apple TV+ has an upcoming slate of “Peanuts” programming. The third season of “The Snoopy Show” will debut on June 9, while “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie” premieres on Aug. 18. “Camp Snoopy” is coming in 2024, with Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and friends enjoying summer. Also scheduled for 2024, “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin.”