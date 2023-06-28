Streaming News: ‘Beanie Bubble’ to Stream Week After Theaters, ‘Bupkis’ Renewed, DC Comics Docuseries in July

The new film “The Beanie Bubble” chronicles the Beanie Baby stuffed-animal craze with an obviously comedic tone. Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan star in the movie which will have a brief run in select theaters starting on July 21 before arriving on Apple TV+ the next week on July 28. Three women join forces with a toy salesman to create the phenomenon, until fame, greed, and betrayal undoes them.

Catch “The Beanie Bubble” trailer:

Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical comedy series “Bupkis,” which premiered May 4 on Peacock, received a second season renewal this week. The comedy follows Davidson as he copes with family dynamics and the complexities of fame. Alongside Davidson, Edie Falco and Joe Pesci play his mother and grandfather, respectively. Season 1 revealed everything from family weddings to lonely holidays on set. No date has been set for the next season’s debut.

Watch the “Bupkis” trailer:

A three-part docuseries looking at the world of DC Comics will begin streaming on July 7 on Max. Narrated by Rosario Dawson, “Superpowered: The DC Story” examines the legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover characters, learn the comic-book company’s origins. and examine its nearly 90-year cultural impact. Patty Jenkins, the director of “Wonder Woman,” calls DC “the grand presidium of superheroes.”

Watch “Superpowered: The DC Story”:

The sequel to the “Book Club” movie, “Book Club: The Next Chapter” streams on June 30 on Peacock. Four best friends — played by Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen — head to Italy when one of the quartet decides to get married. It’s the fun girls’ trip they never had — until it goes comically off the rails.

Watch the trailer for “Book Club: The Next Chapter”:

A new documentary about one of the most well-known figures in boxing history is set to stream on Max on July 24. “The Golden Boy” chronicles the story of Oscar De La Hoya, an Olympic boxing gold medalist and world title-winning boxer. He had good looks and charm and was a hero to his East LA Mexican-American community, but behind the scenes, everything was not what it seemed.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month Max via amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Paramount+ announced that the second season of the animated series “Big Nate” will debut on July 7. The series is based on the best-selling books by Lincoln Peirce in which Nate Wright and his groups of misfit friends face adventures and challenges as they navigate life at P.S. 38.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: WANTMORE

Peacock is set to stream “Myth of the Zodiac Killer” on July 11. For nearly 50 years, police have sought — in vain — for the country’s most infamous serial killer. Now, AI is analyzing the evidence and the puzzling cold case has a provocative new theory attached to it: What if the killer never existed?

Watch the “Myth of the Zodiac Killer trailer:

The Roku Channel will debut the six-episode docuseries “The Next Black Millionaires” on July 7. Three Black entrepreneurs explain the genesis of their businesses and how they hope to expand. The series will chronicle Dorian Morris of Undefined Beauty, LaToya Stirrup from KAZMALEJE, and Neil Hudson of Scotch Boyz.

Check out a sneak peek of “The Next Black Millionaires”: