Streaming News: ‘Black Mirror’ Return Date, Kim Cattrall to Make ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo, ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Renewed

In a somewhat surprising announcement, this week, it was announced that Kim Cattrall will make an appearance in the Season 2 finale of “And Just Like That” — but she won’t interact with the rest of the show’s cast. Cattrall, who plays publicist Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City,” is expected to make a brief cameo appearance in the Max sequel series. No other details have been released at this time, but Cattrall had previously been adamant that she would not participate in the show, preferring to pursue other roles.

Season 6 of the popular dark anthology series “Black Mirror” is set to debut on Netflix on June 15. After the first two seasons and a special aired in the United Kingdom, the series became a Netflix exclusive series for Season 3. The show features dark looks at home technology’s impact in our world. The upcoming five-episode installment will feature Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Watch the “Black Mirror” Season 6 trailer:

It was also announced this week that just days after the Season 2 finale aired, Max has renewed the heartwarming series “Somebody Somewhere” for a third season. The show follows Sam (played by Bridget Everett), a Kansan who doesn’t fit the hometown mold, however hard she tries. Singing is her salvation, which helps her discover a community of outsiders that become a found family while she reconnects with her sister.

This week, Max also released a trailer for the upcoming season of “The Righteous Gemstones.” The series — which stars John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, and Edi Patterson — focuses on a rich, corrupt, back-stabbing evangelical family that runs a religious empire. The third season is set to premiere on the streaming service on June 18. The new season involves a standoff between the Gemstones and another religious group, along with the requisite sibling rivalry and church in-fighting.

Check out the trailer for “The Righteous Gemstones”:

Hulu debuts the thriller “Jagged Mind” this month. Two women (Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Shannon Woodward) fall for each other, but when one of them starts experiencing blackouts and strange visions, her partner steps in to help. Or does she? The psychological horror movie premieres June 15.

Take a first look at “Jagged Mind”:

Paramount+ announced this week it will stream “Milli Vanilli,” a new documentary on the late-1980s music group of the same name. The doc will drop on June 10 and tells the story of two friends, Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, who longed to be superstars. The duo’s first album went platinum six times in 1989, and their hit “Girl You Know It’s True” sold over 30 million singles worldwide. But their fast rise to fame was accompanied by a spectacular fall when it was revealed they were not actually the voices behind the music.

New reality series “Match Me in Miami” spotlights a top matchmaking agency in Florida’s party city. The Roku Channel reality series on June 9 explores the high-stakes world of matchmaking as the pros divvy up specialties and focus. Laura Jacobs, Devyn Simone, agency partners, and dating coaches and matchmakers Nelly Sudri, Elsa Moreck, Tiff Baira, and Taty Cokley, work overtime to make clients’ romantic dreams come true.

Gert a sneak peek of “Match Me in Miami”:

Pluto TV is prepping 200 titles for the return of Popcorn Summer Movies. Popular franchise films will be on the streamer’s slate before the theatrical release of new blockbusters. The franchises include “Indiana Jones,” “Mission Impossible,” “Transformers” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Additional films include: “Titanic,” “Goodfellas,” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”